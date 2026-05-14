A coalition of parties supports the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. So in that sense there is far more plurality of opinions on political Israel than is allowed under hate speech legislation in the diaspora.

https://jewishbreakingnews.com/bibi-out-coalition-crisis-pushes-israel-toward-early-elections/

Incredible developments.

Think about how war and military engagement is conducted with a dissolved Parliament.

What happens pending the election?

Interesting how these things unfold.

Is this a collapse of support for Netanyahu or something else entirely.

Do elections take place if martial law is declared.

This is an interesting development that may go in any direction for political Israel and the war in the Middle East.

Does this bring down Bibi, or secure him?

After all if somehow the third Temple goes up while he's in power, he meets the requirements of the laws of Kings and Wars and gets declared King of the World and the Jewish Messiah.

The deadline for the Jewish Redemption is October 2, 2027. Thus we are surely in interesting times.

I oppose the noahide laws and think you should too.

All eyes should be on a theocratic state and objective, given the noahide laws and the view all mankind is to fit inside that regime. I believe more dialog should be taking place rather than less.

Please review Stopnoahide.org and let other Americans know what their own laws say.

How do you interpret this news?

Will this solidify far right policies in Israel.

Will this bring the possibility of peace or an intensity to the wars in the Middle East.

How do you receive this news?

Share

Leave a comment