External Causes of Injuries Index
Asphyxia, asphyxiation
by gas legal executionseeLegal, intervention, gas
Beheading (by guillotine)
legal executionseeLegal, intervention
Cut, cutting (any part of body) (accidental)see alsoContact, with, by object or machine
legal executionseeLegal, intervention
Decapitation (accidental circumstances) NECX58
legal executionseeLegal, intervention
Execution, legal (any method)seeLegal, intervention
Exposure (to)X58
electric currentW86.8 legal executionseeLegal, intervention, specified means NEC
Hanging (accidental)see alsocategory T71
legal executionseeLegal, intervention, specified means NEC
Legal
execution (any method)seeLegal, intervention
Poisoning (accidental) (by)see alsoTable of Drugs and Chemicals
gas legal executionseeLegal, intervention, gas
Shooting, shot (accidental(ly))see alsoDischarge, firearm, by type
legal executionseeLegal, intervention, firearm”
https://icd10cmtool.cdc.gov/?fy=FY2024&query=legal%20execution
