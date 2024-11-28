Ict 2021 6.15MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

“We gratefully acknowledge that the BC Centre for Disease Control main office is located on the unceded,

ancestral, and occupied traditional lands of the xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam), Səl̓

ílwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh), and

Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) Nations.

The Immunization Communication Tool (ICT) for health care providers is a project of the Professional Education

Working Group, a subcommittee of the British Columbia Immunization Committee. The first Immunization

Communication Tool was created in 2008 and updated in 2014.

Introduction

The Immunization Communication Tool (ICT) is a project of the Professional Education Working Group, a subcommittee of the British Columbia Immunization Committee, and the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) Communicable Diseases and Immunization Service team.

The purpose of the ICT is to support health care providers with the information and tools needed to communicate effectively about vaccines and address vaccine hesitancy.

The ICT was first created in 2008 and updated in 2014. This 2021 edition of the tool has a new format and new content. When revising the tool, special consideration was given to the most recent literature recommendations for addressing vaccine hesitancy.

Section 1: Vaccine hesitancy

• This section provides information on the vaccine acceptance continuum and a new

framework for discussing vaccines and addressing vaccine hesitancy.

Section 2: Answering common questions about vaccines and immunization

• This section has key messages for the public, additional information for health care

providers, graphics, and motivational interviewing examples.

Appendices

• This section provides additional information on motivational interviewing, resources with immunization stories, and information on reducing immunization injection pain.

An online version of the 2021 Immunization Communication Tool is available on the

BCCDC website.

What is vaccine hesitancy?

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) at the World Health Organization (WHO) defines vaccine hesitancy as a “delay in acceptance or refusal of vaccination despite the availability of vaccination services.” They further define vaccine hesitancy as being “complex and context specific, varying across time, place and vaccines” and “influenced by factors such as complacency, convenience and confidence.”1

Most (an estimated >90%) of Canadian parents ensure their children receive all routine vaccines.2

However, health care providers will encounter vaccine-hesitant individuals as well as those that refuse vaccines altogether. A recent Canadian study showed 19% of parents consider themselves vaccine-hesitant and 3% refuse all vaccines for their children.3

Vaccine behaviors and beliefs can be seen as falling along a continuum ranging from full acceptance to outright refusal of all vaccines, with vaccine-hesitant individuals being the group in the middle. These individuals may accept some vaccines but refuse others, delay vaccines, or accept or refuse all vaccines but be unsure in doing so.1

Evidence-based strategies for addressing vaccine hesitancy

Vaccine hesitancy is complex, and there is no single best strategy that can address it in all situations.1

There are, however, many evidence-based strategies for addressing vaccine hesitancy that have been recommended in the current literature. A number of these strategies are highlighted below.

Understand that health care providers play a key role in a person’s decision to vaccinate The strength of a health care provider’s recommendation can greatly influence a person’s decision to vaccinate their child or get vaccinated themselves.4 5 6

Studies have shown that while Canadian parents often consult friends, family, and the internet for information on vaccines, they consider health care providers to be their most trusted source for this information.3

Further, parents who planned to delay or refuse vaccines frequently cite accurate information and reassurance provided by their health care provider as the main reasons they changed their minds.4 7

Build trust

Trust in a health care provider is key in supporting vaccine acceptance.8 Culturally safe care is essential to building trust and every immunization encounter should be approached with this as a foundation. Cultural safety results in an environment free of racism and discrimination, where people feel safe.9

Achieving a culturally safe care outcome involves the health care provider being able to practice cultural humility and self-reflection and embrace continuous learning.10

More Vaccine hesitancy matrix

Contextual influences

Individual and group influences

Vaccine/ vaccination - specific issues

Media, politics, culture, religion, geographical barriers, and perception of the pharmaceutical industry, etc.

Personal experience, beliefs, attitudes, knowledge, and trust in providers and the system, etc.

Vaccine risk/benefit, schedule, supply, cost, and knowledge and attitude of health care providers, etc.

Immunization Communication Tool Vaccine Hesitancy

6

information and resources on culturally safe care can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website. To further build and maintain trust, health care providers need to be confident in their knowledge regarding vaccines and be able to deliver vaccine information in a caring and compassionate manner.11

Start early

Prenatal visits are a great time to start having discussions about vaccines. Evidence shows that parents who delayed or refused vaccines were more likely to start thinking about vaccines before the birth of their child.12 Further, a randomized controlled trial showed that parents who received prenatal education about vaccines were more likely to follow the routine childhood immunization schedule.13

Use a presumptive statement

Using a presumptive statement (for example, “Henry is due for his 4-month vaccines. We will give them to him before you leave today.”) has been found to be more effective in increasing vaccine uptake than using a participatory ask (for example, “How do you feel about Henry getting his 4-month vaccines today?”).14

When using a presumptive statement, concerns must still be addressed in a non-judgmental, compassionate, and caring manner.11

Use motivational interviewing techniques to understand a person’s vaccine concerns Motivational interviewing (MI) is a “collaborative, goal-oriented style of communication with particular attention to the language of change.

It is designed to strengthen personal motivation for and commitment to a specific goal by eliciting and exploring the person’s own reasons for change within an atmosphere of acceptance and compassion.”15

MI has been shown to be effective in addressing vaccine hesitancy.16 17 A recent Canadian randomized controlled trial showed that vaccine discussions using MI on maternity wards increased the intention to vaccinate by 20%.18

MI is complex and it is recognized that many health care providers will not have received formal MI training. It is also recognized that a full MI approach (which can take multiple hours or visits) may not be feasible in the context of a routine immunization appointment.

In these cases, a “mini” MI approach is encouraged. Mini MI involves using all the components of MI, but not to the same depth or level of detail as would be used in a full MI approach. Examples of MI are included throughout this tool. Refer to appendix A for more information on MI and vaccine hesitancy

Keep messages short and simple

Research has shown that for parents who are already vaccine hesitant, messaging that too strongly advocates vaccination can be counterproductive19 and providing too much information can actually increase hesitancy.20

Immunization Communication Tool Vaccine Hesitancy 7

Present both the risks and benefits of vaccines fairly and accurately Studies in other countries have found presenting both the benefits and risks of vaccines to be a promising approach for increasing vaccine acceptance.21 22 Describe the benefits and risks in an understandable way using simple vocabulary and avoiding medical jargon.

How you frame your message is key.23 24 Frame data clearly and positively. For example, saying a vaccine is “99% safe” is more effective than saying “only 1% of people experience side effects.”11

It can also be helpful to emphasize that many diseases can have serious complications that cannot be corrected.11 If vaccine safety is a concern, it can be helpful to discuss the high standards of Canada’s vaccine safety system.25

Refer to the “Vaccine testing, approval, and monitoring” section of this tool for more information on Canada’s vaccine safety system”

I encourage you to review this document extensively. There are lots of sections that will give you pause.

HERE IS THE SECTION ON VACCINES AND PREGNANCY.

10. Vaccines and pregnancy Key messages for the public

• Getting the recommended vaccines while you are pregnant is important for your health and the health of your baby.

• The influenza (flu) and pertussis (whooping cough) vaccines are recommended in every pregnancy.110

• When you get vaccinated during pregnancy, you help protect your baby from influenza and pertussis after birth by passing on antibodies. This helps protect your baby until they are old enough to get vaccinated.110

• Influenza is more dangerous for people who are pregnant and can lead to serious pregnancy complications, including risk of premature labour and delivery.110

• Pertussis can be life-threatening for babies.

• Getting the influenza and pertussis vaccines during pregnancy is safe and helps prevent harm to you and your baby.110

More information for health care providers Vaccines before pregnancy:

• All routine vaccines should be up to date before pregnancy. This is important because some vaccines cannot be given during pregnancy but provide important protection for the pregnant person and their newborn. For example, the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine should not be given during pregnancy (and must be given at least four weeks before becoming pregnant), but rubella infection during pregnancy can cause miscarriage and serious birth defects.110

• Newborn infants get temporary immunity to certain vaccine-preventable diseases for which the pregnant person is immune through the transfer of maternal antibodies across the placenta. This transfer of antibodies can help protect the infant during the first few months of life when they are most vulnerable.110 Vaccines during pregnancy: Influenza vaccine

• It is recommended that all people at any stage of pregnancy get an inactivated influenza vaccine during each pregnancy.110

• Changes in the immune system, heart, and lungs during pregnancy make a person more prone to severe illness and hospitalization from the flu.

• There is evidence that infants born to recipients of influenza vaccine during pregnancy are less likely to be premature, small for gestational age, or of low birth weight. In addition, influenza vaccination in pregnancy decreases risk of stillbirth and protects newborns from influenza and influenza-related hospitalizations.110 Safety and effectiveness of influenza vaccines during pregnancy

• Results from multiple studies have concluded the influenza vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant people and their infants.110

• A 2018 study showed that getting an influenza vaccine reduced a pregnant person’s risk of being hospitalized with influenza by about 40%.124

• A 2014 study concluded that influenza vaccination reduced the risk of acute respiratory infection associated with lab-confirmed influenza among pregnant people by about one half.125

• Evidence shows that infants born during the influenza season to people vaccinated during pregnancy are less likely to be premature, small for gestational age, or of low birth weight.110

• Vaccination of pregnant people protects their newborns from influenza and influenza related hospitalization through placental transfer of antibodies.

• A 2016 study showed that influenza vaccination during pregnancy reduced the risk of an infant getting lab-confirmed influenza by about 70%.126

• Influenza vaccination in pregnant people reduces the risk of hospitalization due to influenza in their infants younger than six months old by an average of 72%.127

• There is good evidence that vaccination with the inactivated influenza vaccine during pregnancy is safe.110

• Active surveillance following influenza vaccination during pregnancy has not shown evidence of harm to pregnant people or their fetuses. While the cumulative sample size of these studies is relatively small, especially for the first trimester, passive surveillance has not raised any safety concerns, despite widespread use of the influenza vaccine in pregnant people over several decades.81

• Surveillance following the use of the 2009 pandemic H1N1 influenza vaccine in hundreds of thousands of pregnant people (more than 100,000 in Canada and almost 500,000 in Europe) did not reveal any safety concerns.81

• Research studies have never proven a cause and effect relationship between the influenza vaccine and miscarriage. A 2013 study showed no link between miscarriage rates and influenza vaccination in pregnancy.128

• A 2017 study found no increased risk between influenza vaccination in pregnancy and birth defects in infants.129

• Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has concluded that vaccines that contain thimerosal (now only in multi-dose vials of influenza vaccine) are safe in pregnancy and should be used if indicated.110 Pertussis vaccine

• It is recommended that all pregnant people should be given a tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap) vaccine during every pregnancy, irrespective of their Tdap immunization history.110 Safety and effectiveness of the Tdap vaccine during pregnancy

• Multiple studies have been done on the Tdap vaccine and have concluded that it is safe and effective for pregnant people and their developing babies.130

• The Tdap vaccine should ideally be provided between 27 and 32 weeks of gestation. This allows time for the passage of the protective antibodies to the fetus. However, the vaccine may be given earlier and can be provided up until delivery.110

• High levels of antibody are transferred to the fetus, protecting the newborn from pertussis during the first two months of life when the morbidity and mortality from pertussis infection is highest.131

• Tdap immunization in pregnancy is estimated to protect approximately 90% of infants less than three months of age.131

• A 2017 USA CDC evaluation found Tdap vaccination during the third trimester of pregnancy lowers the risk of pertussis in infants less than two months old by 78% and the risk of hospitalization by 91%.132

• A 2016 literature review of 59 studies on the immunogenicity, safety, and effectiveness of Tdap administration in pregnancy provided good evidence that routine Tdap immunization programs during pregnancy are a safe and effective way to protect infants less than one year of age from severe outcomes of pertussis infection.133 Other vaccines

• In certain situations, other vaccines may be recommended during pregnancy. For more information, refer to Canadian Immunization Guide, Part 3: Vaccination of Specific Populations. Safety of other vaccines during pregnancy

• Inactivated vaccines are generally considered safe in pregnancy.110 • The HPV vaccine should not be given during pregnancy because data on efficacy and safety of HPV vaccination in pregnancy are limited.110

• In general, live vaccines are contraindicated in pregnancy, as there is a theoretical risk to the fetus.110

• There are no data to indicate that any of the currently approved vaccines are teratogenic or embryotoxic, or have resulted in specific adverse pregnancy outcomes.110 Vaccines after pregnancy

• If a pregnant person misses getting recommended vaccines before or during pregnancy, it is important they get them as soon as possible after their infant is born. Vaccines and breastfeeding

• In general, routinely recommended vaccines are safe for breastfeeding people and their infants. Data on the effects of immunization of breastfeeding people on their infants are limited; however, no adverse events related to the administration of routine vaccines in breastfeeding people have been reported.110 •

Some less common vaccines, such as the yellow fever vaccine, should not be given while breastfeeding.110

• There is no evidence that immunization during breastfeeding will adversely influence the immune response of the breastfeeding person or their infant.

Appendix A: Motivational interviewing and vaccine hesitancy

Motivational interviewing (MI) is “a collaborative, goal-oriented style of communication with particular attention to the language of change. Its aim is to strengthen a person’s own motivation and commitment to their goals by eliciting and exploring their own reasons for change within an atmosphere of acceptance and compassion.”15

MI has been shown to be effective at addressing vaccine hesitancy and increasing vaccine acceptance.17

When a person presents to a health care professional and feels ambivalent about whether to move forward with immunization (is vaccine-hesitant), an MI conversation is encouraged.

MI is less about the health care provider talking to a person about vaccines and more about the health care provider listening and working with the person. It considers the person’s level of knowledge and specific needs while respectfully accepting their beliefs.

MI helps to build a trusting relationship that allows for collaborative discussions about vaccines.

MI is based on three main components:

• the spirit of MI: compassion, acceptance, partnership, and evocation (CAPE), which is the foundation for every MI conversation and conveys a way of being that facilitates the evolution of a trusting relationship;15

• the four MI processes (engaging, focusing, evoking, and planning), which work together to help the individual define their goal of change and move towards it;15 and

• the foundational MI skills—Open-ended questions, Affirmations, Reflections, and Summaries (OARS) and Elicit-Provide-Elicit (Ask-Provide-Verify)—enable health care providers to understand and address an individual’s concerns.15

These three components are described in greater detail in the graphic on the next page.

MI is complex and it is recognized that many health care providers will not have received formal MI training.

It is also recognized that a full MI approach (which can take multiple hours or visits) may not be feasible in the context of a routine immunization appointment. In these cases, a “mini” MI approach is encouraged.

Mini MI involves using all the components of MI, but not to the same depth or level of detail as would be used in a full MI approach. MI training for health care providers Health care providers can access a quick MI training as part of the WHO health worker training module:

Conversations to build trust in vaccination.

Formal MI training in British Columbia is available through the Centre for Collaboration, Motivation and Innovation (CCMI): https://centrecmi.ca/motivational-interviewing.

Health care providers can also consider reading Miller and Rollnick’s 3rd edition of Motivational Interviewing: Helping People Change.

There are courses you can take to up your game at this as a physician pushing vaccines, including on pregnant patients.

I wonder what CHD and RFK might think of this document and the liability it might attract.

Are informed consent and behaviour modification goals and techniques mutually exclusive? One would think.

It’s a tad eye opening to find out how gamed this whole vaccine pushing is.

Stunned.

How about you?

