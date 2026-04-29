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LtJ's avatar
LtJ
11h

You, Lisa, will bring more people to Jesus than you will ever know!

This is our task in life as believers!

I met the husband of a lady yesterday that I have been donating many household items to as we are moving and downsizing. They do an outreach and charity for abused women and children.

Her husband is a very muscular, tattooed Navy Diver of 8 years. I say that because he introduced himself and followed with 'God Bless you!.

I say this because during our conversations he asked what I thought of the 'Flat Earth'.....I replied, 'it's not'!.......Geneva 1599 Bible I have, Book of Amos 9....And God Created the Earth, a sphere along with the Heavenly bodies and all we see. (paraphrased)

I just said to him, after many reasons and to not fall for the 'Flat Earth Cult' created by the CIA some 30 years ago as a 'psy-op'......that,

We cannot pick and choose parts of the Bible to believe, it is God's Word!

All or Nothing!

Josephus also wrote of Jesus, His life, Crucifixion and Resurrection

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Josie's avatar
Josie
9hEdited

Here are some more quotes from good people and their thoughts on the Bible:

"The Bible is the best book in the world. It contains more…than all the libraries I have seen.”

~ John Adams, 2nd American president.

“I have known 95 great men of the world in my time, and of these, 87 were followers of the Bible.” ~ William Gladstone, 4 time PM of England

“It pierces through the intellect and plays directly upon the heart.” ~ Arnold J. Toynbee Historian

“In sickness or in health, one can find comfort and constructive advice in the Bible.”

~ Charles W. Mayo Physician and founder of the Mayo Clinic

“The moral principles and precepts contained in the Scriptures ought to form the basis of all of our civil constitutions and laws. All the miseries and evils which men suffer from vice, crime, ambition, injustice oppression, slavery and war, proceed from their despising or neglecting the precepts contained in the Bible.” ~ Noah Webster, educator and created the first American dictionary in 1828.

“It is the best Book that ever was or ever will be in the world.” ~ Charles Dickens, philosopher and author.

“In the Bible I find a confidence mightier than the utmost evil…” Helen Keller

https://facultyshare.liberty.edu/ws/portalfiles/portal/40222591/Statements%20from%20Famous%20Personalities%20Concerning%20the%20Bible.pdf

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