Global problems they want you to have
require Global governments they want you to take.
Global discussion they want to take away
on platforms
and through your liberty are because of
the global problems they need you to believe
that my friend
is their global carrying card of identification.
the shut up laws
the censorship laws
the go to prison laws (marching at scale in Canada)
ALL ELEMENTS OF THE GLOBALIST STATE THEY NEED YOU TO BELIEVE.
WHAT IS hate in Canada.
(I don’t like question marks like ee cummings didn’t like capital letters- at some point all rules are pens. see their utility. or don’t. ??? I mean they want' our vocabulary right from our tongues to replace with the internet charter of thou shalt nots and dumb children into emojis for expression and senators for genuflection to power. so there go my questions. all my statements are for you to ask questions. at some point the lofty question mark became redundant.)
disagreeing with an element of the incoming globalist state.
THE END. THAT'S IT.
WHY do they hate nationalists, history... because they're globalists DUH.
why do they want to teach shame.
because they're globalists DUH.
why do they need the mechanisms of division.
because they're globalists.
DUH.
why do they need high crime because you need to give up on your state.
why do they need no borders or immigration policy or sustainable immigration because they're globalists duh.
they are in our governments at all levels under the guise of gender, climate, pandemic, (MAYBE WAR)
asking you to virtue signal, social justice your way into the new world order.
AKA THE BIG STARVE AND THE BIG MAKE YOU SAFE.
BILL C-293 IS GLOBALIST TRASH. STAY ON AGRICULTURE TOO LONG AND YOU WILL MISS THAT.
at some point I predict someone is going to say this whole mechanism of control and dissipation of the state through manufactured problems requiring their globalist solution built on the globalist superstructure is just treason. jump ship you globalists. jump ship. we see you.
BEHIND EVERY GREAT GLOBAL CENSORSHIP IS A PILLAR OF THE GLOBALIST STATE. THE END.
if it’s #realitydenialism, preposterous, requires censorship and their owned experts to exist.
IT’S GLOBALISM. it is that easy.
take it down
everywhere.
it is so easy. just do it.
Globalist are for death and destruction.
The people are for life and liberty.
The choice should be obvious.
... it is so easy ... may you count the ways that many aren't remotely aware of in this more than complacent country . Thank you for all you are doing Lisa to open more of a window to awareness that many have too much cognitive dissonance to even glance in that direction.