Global problems they want you to have

require Global governments they want you to take.

Global discussion they want to take away

on platforms

and through your liberty are because of

the global problems they need you to believe



that my friend

is their global carrying card of identification.



the shut up laws

the censorship laws

the go to prison laws (marching at scale in Canada)

ALL ELEMENTS OF THE GLOBALIST STATE THEY NEED YOU TO BELIEVE.



WHAT IS hate in Canada.

(I don’t like question marks like ee cummings didn’t like capital letters- at some point all rules are pens. see their utility. or don’t. ??? I mean they want' our vocabulary right from our tongues to replace with the internet charter of thou shalt nots and dumb children into emojis for expression and senators for genuflection to power. so there go my questions. all my statements are for you to ask questions. at some point the lofty question mark became redundant.)

disagreeing with an element of the incoming globalist state.

THE END. THAT'S IT.



WHY do they hate nationalists, history... because they're globalists DUH.

why do they want to teach shame.

because they're globalists DUH.

why do they need the mechanisms of division.



because they're globalists.

DUH.



why do they need high crime because you need to give up on your state.



why do they need no borders or immigration policy or sustainable immigration because they're globalists duh.



they are in our governments at all levels under the guise of gender, climate, pandemic, (MAYBE WAR)

asking you to virtue signal, social justice your way into the new world order.



AKA THE BIG STARVE AND THE BIG MAKE YOU SAFE.

BILL C-293 IS GLOBALIST TRASH. STAY ON AGRICULTURE TOO LONG AND YOU WILL MISS THAT.

at some point I predict someone is going to say this whole mechanism of control and dissipation of the state through manufactured problems requiring their globalist solution built on the globalist superstructure is just treason. jump ship you globalists. jump ship. we see you.



BEHIND EVERY GREAT GLOBAL CENSORSHIP IS A PILLAR OF THE GLOBALIST STATE. THE END.

if it’s #realitydenialism, preposterous, requires censorship and their owned experts to exist.

IT’S GLOBALISM. it is that easy.

take it down

everywhere.

it is so easy. just do it.

Share

Leave a comment