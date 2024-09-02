Taken from a contact on LinkedIn

“BEAST SYSTEM - SURVEILLANCE Primer LED bulbs are far more energy efficient than the light fixtures currently used by most cities. That’s good.

They also point out that the built in monitoring features can be used to ease traffic congestion and sense when garbage cans are full. Who wouldn’t like that?

Of course, there’s more. These lightbulbs-of-the-not-so-distant-future will also be able to GPS track individual shoppers as they travel through stores.

Wait. What?

The light bulbs can function as tracking devices?

We would have to imagine that if they can GPS-track shoppers in stores, they could work just as effectively to track people as they walk the streets of our cities and towns.

This technique, dubbed as “Lamphone Attack”, shows that a conversation can be eavesdropped from about 25 metres (82 feet) away if there is a hanging light bulb near the location of the conversation.

It works by detecting vibrations produced from bulbs due to the fluctuation of air pressure caused by the sound waves.

Who owns our smart city infrastructure.

Where does it land

Who is in charge if it

.

I believe #DIE or #EDI #DIE is set up to divide people, so power owns social justice, while they set up the fencing infrastructure, until it is complete.

Then.

Do you think a control matrix this Powerful is being set up so they can go on with sparkles?

Who does this?

What kind of view of man kind do you need to have

?

The globalists are moving eliminate the state, the protection of the state, and make the new border the 15 minute city.

If the program you adhere to eliminates free speech, you are working for the beast Surveillance system.

telling us our history is bad is so we feel shame instead of fight for the vestiges of our architecture that would protect us.

telling us empires fall naturally, is so we don't root out the subversion and fight for what is good.

telling us that God is dead, is so we have no resources to draw on as they put in the satanic view that we are no more than an animal, plant, microbe or point of data.

Love my dear readers would never do this to humanity. Love is what works when your eyes are closed and you see the beauty within.

https://youtube.com/shorts/1hdcWfDNisM?si=lrm4Js-LLQFZBIUr

Dig deep.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

