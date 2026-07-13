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Lina's avatar
Lina
11hEdited

This was truly sobering. I have a degree in history and know it relatively well, but I never put these things together the way you did. 🎯

You said: “Peace symbol is the broken inverted cross. ✌ ☮ see it.” Yup, world peace only through the destruction of Christianity.

Thank you Lisa. Thank you!

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SomeDude
12hEdited

I had a little homeschooling in 3rd grade (early 1980s) and my mom kept collecting antique history books after that.

a few of the books had antique news clippings, too.

the things taught in the school history texts did not align with even the 1800s and early 1900s records.

just imagine how much worse it gets as history exceeds the limit of old folks' personal memory spans.

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