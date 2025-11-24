I asked for permission to share this.

He gave it.

Jail for speech in Canada de facto operates.

THIS IS WHY CRIMINALS HAVE CARTE BLANCHE. The cells have our names on it. Bill c5 and c75 were to empty the jails for the dissent

GROWL AROUND THE WORLD NOW FOR BARRY.

It's get up time. HE IS JAILED FOR dissent.

VOICING OPINIONS TO PROTECT KIDS resulted in a custodial sentence because he couldn't pay the egregious fine.

#FREEBARRYNEUFELD

MAKE THIS VIRAL

