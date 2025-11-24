Barry Neufeld is headed to jail for standing up for kids against gender medicalization propanda in schools as a trustee in BC. He sent me his personal message before going to jail
I asked for permission to share this.
He gave it.
Jail for speech in Canada de facto operates.
THIS IS WHY CRIMINALS HAVE CARTE BLANCHE. The cells have our names on it. Bill c5 and c75 were to empty the jails for the dissent
GROWL AROUND THE WORLD NOW FOR BARRY.
It's get up time. HE IS JAILED FOR dissent.
VOICING OPINIONS TO PROTECT KIDS resulted in a custodial sentence because he couldn't pay the egregious fine.
#FREEBARRYNEUFELD
MAKE THIS VIRAL
What a sick country we live in. I wish we could pay his fine.
And then this!
