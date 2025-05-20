Sue is featured in the book and we discuss her experiences in New Zealand with her regulatory body. Was she chosen to pay because she had non-approved clients?

Can a regulatory body side-check lawyers from representing certain clients? or from challenging government over-reach? YES.

TODAY’S QUOTE FROM CHAPTER 23. I believe every lawyer needs this stack, this book and the understanding of the direction we are headed.

Regulatory bodies have the power to alter what ultimately gets filled at the courts. In so doing, they alter the very balance of the constitution. We are witnessing an outside quasi-judicial body system lay a frontal attack on the nation state. That is correct: The regulatory regime we have been examining has the potential to eliminate the state itself. This is not hyperbole but the design of the system itself.

Why do we need to examine the role of lawyers and paralegals and their relationship with their professional bodies? Because they’re the ones who file the cases. They must see the problem, identify it, and have faith that the court can provide a remedy. Where lawyers in dissent are checked out from laying the cases, the courts can never render judgements on the topics in dissent.

By simply setting up a requirement of conformity to speech that accords with globalist goals, lawyers in dissent of this are ousted from the practice. Without them, the cases do not get filed. Without such filings, you could change what gets challenged; you would change what judgements get rendered. The courts are neutered! And with that their role in the nation state and constitution.

Why did lawyers stand down? what was the media's role? Are we creating a class of people who can’t ever get justice? How are we doing that&

Also we are replacing the patient doctor relationship?

Did you know we set up East German Stasi units with boots powers within regulatory bodies in Canada ready to deploy. NOW!!

Today we discuss elements of the following Chapters

23. Altering the Role of the Courts

24. An Independent Bar

29. Sue Grey

16. Tehdas (no more doctors or face to face health care)

47. Lawful Tyranny (Stasi units)

The speech program is linked globally through these speech committees.

Until we look at this way we will not be able to understand what we are facing.

It is the systems of power that we are erecting that we have to examine.

Not merely what side of the topic you are on.

“A state which dwarfs its men, in order that they may be more docile instruments in its hands even for beneficial purposes, will find that with small men no great thing can really be accomplished.”

— John Stuart Mill

