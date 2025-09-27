LawyerLisa’s Substack

Barren Nation. Are we making Monsanto Humans
Barren Nation. Are we making Monsanto Humans

Let's review
Sep 27, 2025
Transcript

Get your corn seeds only from one source.

Get your cattle and other livestock only from one source.

Get your gmo humans.

Jojo Siwa. Not necessarily a gmo human. But suggestive form of the infertile female and infertile male.

How would a society of xy (male) together with

X with sry gene plus Y (infertile male)Look?.

Barren.

Sry is the gene encoded on Y that results in male. Now that it has been successively moved onto X in mammals, why should we think this genetic experimentation hasn't been done to mankind.

Sterilization then occurs through sperm and sex with carrier males.

Let's discuss.

Lisa is the author of World on Mute which delves into these and other topics. It is available on amazon.

