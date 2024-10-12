https://www.news.com.au/world/north-america/us-politics/malik-obama-says-halfbrother-barack-is-still-running-the-country/news-story/c25f19f01f59404209dc94dd53786055

Well. Tearing the country into rags is more like it. #Scamala will make it worse

While #Dei or die freedom tells us colonialism is the beast, they insert a globalist totalitarianism.

Take back your institutions. Infuse them and yourself with morality. From the ground up.

Love you dear readers.

Love is not something that is feeble. It will knit together resolve into a spear so strong it can penetrate all armor. Who do you love.

In Canada take down Bill C-293. Host reading and letter signing parties this weekend.

I have come to realize through my activism on Bill-C293 just how important the NFP system is. Because Bill-C293 hands over Canada to the NFP.

This is my expose on how the WHO runs the US. Somehow get this to the attention of anyone who can blow it up.

Breach the divide.

Love your country. It is what the globalists must tear down to insert their tyranny. Then work locally especially in town councils.

Happy Canadian Thanksgiving. Giving thanks is so restorative. Gratitude and fear are not ever in the same breath.

When something takes great courage or resolve thank the good Lord for giving you the problem. He must think you are up to the task. No matter your sentiments about yourself, you were placed in this juncture, with knowledge. Know that is to a purpose and welcome your role with gratitude.

We live but once. We are who stands in the fray for humanity. Because it is the transhuman they desire.

You may believe your bones are old or tired. Instead feel all the bones of your ancestors beneath you. They push. Begging you for strength. Like I do. Calling you to purpose.

the breastplate of humility is your ego underfoot. They come with names first, but prison next.

Speak fearlessly. With gratitude for the opportunity. Silence is consent. Humility means that when they call you names, your ego doesn't stop to defend itself. It just focuses on the message you carry.

Thank you. I see the globalists and their intents. Get them out of your governments. All local governments must switch to patriots. It is the solution that prevents theirs.

Such amazing power must wake now. The awakening is not for ruminating their horror. It is for taking action. For organizing. For the baby steps you think mean nothing.

iMagine a sharpie and all public bathrooms.

Use cash.ca

theylied.ca

the link to the letter for Bill-C293 is here

https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23066

Collectively get up. Take actions. Lamentations are poor substitutes for the worthiness of being given life.

Love life. Fortify yourself with gratitude.

