LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fallout2025's avatar
Fallout2025
1hEdited

It’s a new dawn people need to get fit, get smart and start looking inward instead of outward. Men need to defend their families, not the nation, especially when the Prime Minister calls Canada post nation. We need to defend our families and our way of life. It’s time to get serious about life again. The fun times are gone. People have never fired a rifle should learn how if they’ve never studied Bushcraft. They should get familiar with it and they should learn to live a little bit rough. They should take a look at the Ukraine war and see how it’s being fought and see what’s in store for them. They need to see that things aren’t as they were anymore and the last thing Canadians need to be doing is fighting another war for somebody else especially a bankers war. Their talk of war being noble is misleading . No Canadian should’ve fought in World War I or World War II I served in the military myself and I can see wow I was wrong. Just about about everything political. I’m seeing things a little bit more clearer. If the military means so much in tradition is so honourable why has the military changed so much. It is pure politics and a lot of good men and women have laid their lives down for fuck all. Just remember, .gov had a lot of practice at this. They’ll declare emergency measures lock everybody down start rounding up people throwing them in camps or worse. Don’t expect a foreign enemy.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture