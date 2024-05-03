This is a ode of love really. An ode of love to all Americans. What I wish democrat voters would see is this: If the Republicans know the shots are weapons, and are working to declare them thus,

Then the Republicans aren't fighting for themselves alone.

They are fighting for the Americans that Don't know.

The ones hoodwinked.

The ones hooked on trust their party.

Oh I see what I see.

It is pure love of all Americans.

If I could blast that message I would.

As the division mounts, I'd love to see questions asked.

Who's administration is watching these approved for infants.

Who is working to get information to Americans and their family. Who is working to have the jabs removed? Not the democratic party hierarchy in power. no! The grass roots movement of the Republican party. Those ‘extremists’ or ‘white supremacists’ (PFFT!)

if the grass roots movement knows that the shots are lethal, then the grass roots movement is protected from taking further shots. so the people we are told are ‘dangerous’ for ‘democracy’ the ones we are told are extremists, are working to pull the shots, not for themselves. … BUT FOR THE AMERICANS IN THE DARK. they are putting their names, bodies and selves in the cross fires of power. They are putting truth to power: for who?????? FOR THE BEAUTIFUL AMERICANS on the other side of the aisle. for all Americans who in the sights of another mRNA. Like the equality provision, like all equal in God’s eyes, for every child of God.

You think about that. A loveless, selfless task. done by the grass roots of the Republican party. The good ol boys you are told by power to be afraid of.

Those good ol boys are getting stuff done. And it is the most unifying movement I’ve seen. People attacking them as Insert meaningless insult, are taking steps to save lives of ALL AMERICANS.

That is an ode to love of God and Country and Americans.

That is how I see it.

And I am right.

Will this perspective stop institutionalized hate that profits from and requires the division? no.

But if you let it sit with you, it is true.

Way to go AZ Republicans!

They are protecting all in their borders. Would it be enough to just inform each other and watch the carnage on the other side?

No this is grass roots. For the people. by the people with no differentiation for how you vote.

Someone they tell us is a foe, is working to protect all Americans. It's a pure ode of love.

Doing it while mercilessly attacked as Extremist by those in powers… and still AZ Republicans kept the eye on the ball.

Protect all Americans. Ban these. They are weapons.

“BREAKING: Arizona Republican Party Declares Covid-19 Injections Biological and Technological Weapons, Passed Ban the Jab Resolution!

Passed with 95.62% of the vote!

committed enormous fraud by claiming Covid injections are safe and effective, and

The Florida Department of Health has called for a halt to the mRNA injections, and continued experimentation on humans and denial of informed consent are violations of the Nuremberg Code and therefore constitute crimes against humanity,

Resolved:

On behalf of the preservation of the human race, the 2024 Arizona Republican Party Presidential Nominating Convention Delegates call upon Governor Hobbs and the state legislature to prohibit the sale and distribution of Covid injections and all mRNA injections in Arizona, and for the Arizona Attorney General to immediately seize all Covid injections and mRNA injections in Arizona and perform a forensic analysis on these so-called “vaccines.”

Well. God bless You and God Bless AMERICA. The way it is supposed to be. AMERICA. Filled with AMERICANS that love their country.

Of course in times like these your Canadian firecracker to the north is rooting for you hard.

There is a light, a beacon of freedom that citizens the world over are fixing their eyes on. We’re not blinking. Because all the citizens the world over are pushing, and they are doing so because that damn has to break. That deluge when it comes…

Thank-you for being my reader and sharing this time with me. God Bless you all. Especially those who read fixed into the opposite view point.

