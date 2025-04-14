READ IN APP

THE BELOW IS FROM MEGHAN MURPHY’S POST

“As most of my followers know, I left Canada in January 2021 out of genuine concern that if I didn’t, I would never be able to leave. I predicted I would be targeted by the government on account of my political dissidence—specifically due to my criticisms of Covid mandates, increasing authoritarianism, and attacks on free speech by the government, as well as on account to the fact I have been the most prominent and vocal critic of gender identity ideology and legislation in Canada for over a decade now.

I went to Mexico and watched things get progressively worse in Canada. My choice to leave was reaffirmed over and over again. When Trudeau’s Liberals went after the Freedom Convoy and its supporters, freezing the bank accounts of Canadian citizens who had done nothing wrong, but were fighting for their Charter rights, I began limiting my dependence on Canadian banking institutions as well. This was a dangerous, authoritarian government and I didn’t want to be left vulnerable and dependent on a government I suspected would attempt to silence and destroy me in one way or another. Despite this, I have maintained a much stronger connection to Canada than our apparent Prime Minister, Mark Carney, as I have continued to return to the country to fight for women’s rights, speak at events, visit family and friends, and to cover Canadian politics extensively in my work.

I still hadn’t completely given up on the country, and with an election pending, I saw one last opportunity to fight for change, and hope to force some conversations that had been suppressed in my progressive Vancouver East riding. Last month, I decided to run as a Canadian Member of Parliament, and began to publicize my decision to run for the People’s Party of Canada (PPC)—the only party truly committed to fighting for freedom and women’s sex-based rights.

My candidacy was confirmed officially on Tuesday this week. That same day, I tried to access my bank account and could not. I contacted my bank, Vancity, and was informed the account had been frozen as per direction from the government. I had accessed my account just two days prior, so the timing was clear. I had not been informed of this freezing by anyone — not the bank, not the government. No one attempted to contact me. I was completely blindsided.

When I contacted my bank they refused to give me any information beyond the fact they were following government orders, and they gave me a number and name to contact. I called the number, and got a voicemail saying the employee was on vacation all week. So basically this guy froze my bank account and immediately went on vacation.

His voicemail offered another extension to call, which I did. No one answered, so I left a message. I called again later that day and left another message. No one returned my call, so I called back the next day and left another message. Still no one returned my call. The following day I called again and received a message saying I could not get through on account of “technical difficulties.” I tried calling a general number, and asked the woman on the other end of the phone if she could please refer me to someone who could provide me with information about why my bank account was frozen and told me, “I can’t give you any information unless you give me more information about what’s going on,” to which I responded, “I have no information, that’s why I’m calling you: to get information.” We went back and forth like this for a while until I asked her if she was retarded and then said, “What exactly is your job—what is it you are being paid to do with the tax dollars of Canadians.” She explained her job was to refer people who called to the appropriate departments, numbers, and individuals. “Ok,” I said. “Then can you please refer me to someone who can explain to me what is going on with my bank account.” She said “No,” and I hung up.

It has now been a week since my bank account was frozen and I have received zero communication or information from the government.

I had a flight booked back to Canada today, which I cancelled, because if my bank account is frozen I can’t operate in the country and also am very concerned about what awaits me upon arrival. I decided it wasn’t worth the risk of persecution or attempted prosecution so will not be returning to Canada, despite my original intention to come back to campaign.

I am completely appalled that this is how the Canadian government treats its citizens, accountability-free. It is unacceptable and reprehensible to freeze the bank accounts of Canadians, leaving them potentially starving, homeless, and unable to survive—EVER, never mind without contacting them, communicating with them, or providing them with any information.

I cannot help but note that the timing of all this is incredibly sketchy, and so my suspicion is that I am being targeted for political reasons, and that the government is attempting to find an excuse to criminalize me, as well as to punish me generally on account of my continued criticisms of the ruling Liberal party.

It also not lost on me that the freezing of my bank account at this precise moment constitutes election interference, as I am now prevented from returning to Canada to campaign in my riding.

I knew things were bad in Canada—they have been moving in a terrifying direction for years, and yet far too many Canadians refuse to take their heads out of the sand and see that they are living under an increasingly authoritarian, punitive, evil government, never mind push back against this tyranny.

Canadians are mere weeks away from having their rights and freedoms completely disappeared, yet many remain in hysterics about Donald Trump and an electric vehicle company owned by an American man who has zero impact on your life at all.

I am lucky to have a platform where I can speak up about these things—many Canadians don’t, and the government will therefore easily get away with doing whatever they like to their citizens, accountability-free, knowing most regular Canadians are left without recourse.

This government is sick. Things are not fine. Things are very bad. And if Canadians don’t wake up now, en masse, things will undoubtedly get worse.

I am incredibly disappointed that I won’t be able to return to Vancouver to run a campaign and meet with residents in my riding, and have those conversations that need to be had. That said, I am still running and need your support more than ever. Anyone who wishes to support my campaign, donate, or take a lawn/window sign can do so by going to the PPC website or contacting me at meghan.murphy@teamppc.ca”

I am a big fan of her work. (reach out to be an early reader of my book WORLD ON MUTE Meghan!)

Message LawyerLisa

Chapter 6 of Carney’s book talks about licences for having kids. So if you do it the old fashioned way what happens. Your government freezes your birth canal? THESE ARE AUTHORITARIANS.

Here is my video at the time of the Trucker Convoy on the Banking System.

