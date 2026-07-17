Author Diana Ketterman has written a book exposing the Noahide Laws.

Her video below the with Stew Peters is A BARN BUSTER EXPOSE ON HOW THOROUGHLY THE NOAHIDE LAWS have entered the US.

Do not miss this Rumble video with Stew Peters.

Press the link in pink to watch on rumble Watch! Watch watch!!!

Watch watch watch!!!

Or cut and paste.

https://rumble.com/v6el78a-donald-trump-noahide-law-and-decapitation-penalty-by-diana-ketterman-and-st.html

Here she is on YouTube if you want more Ketterman.

Abraham Accords and Noahide Laws

Diana Ketterman and David Carrico

Ketterman is a researcher and author who spent extensive time in Israel looking into the Noahide Laws. Her book is - “Truth is Not of This World”.

She is an anti catholic but I've already shared catholics exposing noahide laws too.

She warns the LGBTQI they are being trapped to then be beheaded.

Here she prays for Palestinian people.

This certainly is an important topic. Not one to be dismissed.

Her book is on Amazon.

If you would like to support my work please get my book on amazon in your country.

I wish we weren't at this intersection. But such as it is. Denying it to accommodate the world is asinine.

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