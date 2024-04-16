Many are aligning behind this amazing group www.alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au to bringing pressure to bear on the bureaucrats who are about to sign Australia up for the WHO PANDEMIC TREATY.

We have only weeks to apply all the pressure we can and convince sleeping Australians that this will not be in our best interest, to say the very least. You can act, and to see how and why, watch this great interview and spread the word.

WE WILL NOT COMPLY.

Click the pic and watch below.

We never know where the damn will break. Share for Australia. God Bless all Australians. Their win is ours. Our win is theirs.

We are team humanity.

Share

Leave a comment