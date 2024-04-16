Australians pushing back against the WHO they need help and momentum share the post in Australia please
Many are aligning behind this amazing group www.alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au to bringing pressure to bear on the bureaucrats who are about to sign Australia up for the WHO PANDEMIC TREATY.
We have only weeks to apply all the pressure we can and convince sleeping Australians that this will not be in our best interest, to say the very least. You can act, and to see how and why, watch this great interview and spread the word.
WE WILL NOT COMPLY.
Click the pic and watch below.
We never know where the damn will break. Share for Australia. God Bless all Australians. Their win is ours. Our win is theirs.
We are team humanity.
The video between you and Sansone needs to be shared far and wide and I will do my part to make this happen. It should be shared far and wide because many of us are aware abstractly that our constitutional republic is being transformed into a totalitarian technocracy and on a global scale by a public-private partnership, but that is a far cry from understanding concretely how comprehensive, premeditated, scaled, detailed, dangerous, hidden, and dystopian their plans truly are for the useless eaters of the world. Thank you for your great courage, clarity, charity, commitment, and sacrifice.
Pray!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!