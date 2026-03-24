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:Stuart-james.'s avatar
:Stuart-james.
2h

How does it go... if we repeat a lie enough it becomes the reality.

And so the same rules apply... Rebut at every option the claim and reality conforms.

This so-called Noahide claim is only another bullshit claim of the promised land scam merchants.

Just keep rebutting their bullshit!

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
3h

The ONLY thing that can prevent this is simple...

Absolute Individual Human Rights

The Foundation for Human Society

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/absolute-individual-human-rights

And the Authority of the self

Individual Rights: The Authority of the self!

It is this or the Auschwitz ID of the WEF

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/individual-rights-the-authority-of

It doesn't matter what we believe... it matters what we do.

Therefore if we take back the power that belongs to us...

We take their power from them.

That includes AI which by definition is a tool for slavery and Genocide.

Artificial Intelligence Abuse Prevention Act

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/artificial-intelligence-abuse-prevention

We don't have to follow their laws.

We don't have to do anything they tell us.

We can create our own way of living.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/revolution-as-a-business-model

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