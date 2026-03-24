It is not a thing. Or really. When they say the Post-2030 Agenda is the Noahide Agenda, we have to start believing them.

“12 December 2000 The Secretary Joint Standing Committee on Treaties Parliament House Canberra ACT 2600

Dear Sir / Madam

Re: Inquiry into the 1998 Statute of an International Criminal Court

Your inquiry asks whether it is in the national interest for Australia to be bound to the terms of the Statute for an International Criminal Court (1.C.C.).

The following shows that the 1.C.C. Statute as it now stands, is not in Australia's interest, nor in the interests of any of the nations of the world.

A part of the preamble of I.C.C. states "Conscious that all people are united by common bonds, their cultures pieced together in a share heritage, and concerned that this delicate mosaic may be shattered at any time."

Mention is made of "common bonds", "cultures", "common heritage". What are these commonalities? They are indeed the Seven Universal Noahide Laws given by G-d, to Adam the progenitor of all mankind, then to Noah and were 2 ב0'ד repeated by G-d at Mount Sinai.

The Noahide Laws are encumbent on all cultures, on all humanity and are enumerated here.

The Seven Universal Noahide Laws are:

1) Recognition of G-d as Sole Creator and Sovereign Ruler of the Universe and the prohibition of idolatry

2) Prohibition of blasphemy

3) Prohibition of murder

4) Prohibition of incest, adultery and all forms of immorality, including homosexuality and bestiality

5) Prohibition of theft

6) Establishment of courts of justice

7) Prohibition of the taking or eating from an animal while it is still alive

These Laws recognise that G-d gave the land of Israel to the Jewish people. From the preamble it is clear that "this delicate mosaic" that of common bonds, cultures and that of a shared heritage - "may be shattered at any time". Unfortunately this is exactly what has happened in the formulation of the I.C.C. and its ratification. Why?

Because no mention has been made of the Seven Universal Noahide Laws and no reference has been made in the I.C.C.

Preamble of the special place of Israel in the world and the respect due to Israel by the international community. 3 プロ

It is integral to The Seven Universal Noahide Laws that the sovereignty and sanctity of the Land of Israel is inviolable. The Seven Universal Noahide Laws oppose the concoction of "punishable crimes" which are not validated by Torah and the Seven Universal Noahide Laws by anyone including states, countries, national or international treaties, tribunals, conventions, bodies, courts, the 1.C.C. and the United Nations. An example of such a "concoction of punishable crimes" could be that of "occupying territories" and that of defending oneself in the Holy Land of Israel. Such concoctions are of course unjust, because they are not validated by

The Seven Universal Noahide Laws. Thus sanctions, verbal or actual, against Israel are also unjust. Another part of the

1.C.C. preamble reads: "Reaffirming the Purposes and Principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and in particular that all States shall refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations".

This statement of I.C.C. is again inconsistent with the Seven Universal Noahide Laws because the "Purpose of the United Nations" has been to repeatedly bully Israel, and because of the United Nations' failure to understand the purpose of the Holy Land of Israel. It is therefore recommended that Australia withdraw its ratification of the I.C.C. or alternately, engage in an education campaign within I.C.C. with the aim of correcting the I.C.C. Statute so that the integrity of Israel may be advanced. 4 בס"ד

Clearly it is neither in the interest of Australia nor in the interest of any other nation to be bound by the I.C.C. Statute as it now stands.

For world peace to be advanced, the nations of the world must support, strengthen and protect Israel from threat or attack, and must conduct their dealings within the framework of the Seven Universal Noahide Laws.

Yours faithfully Eliana Freydel Miller”

https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/House_of_Representatives_committees?url=jsct/icc/subs/sub28.pdf

Indeed the Noahide Laws were also part of a Senate Committee Consideration for an anti-genocide bill in 2000 in Australia. Please note in her official Senate Testamony, the expert representative asks that all other submissions by Jewish people anywhere, whoever they may be, be discounted because her submissions were rabbinically endorsed. This shows how powerful the Noahide system is, not merely for those labelled Noahides, but for those who are Jewish and dare disagree.

“I hope that you will take very much to heart and discount any other submission by any Jewish person from anywhere, whoever they may be, by my rabbinically endorsed submission which says on page 1: Any submission which counters or conflicts with both the ethical and moral alignment to this submission and its inextricable binding to the teachings of the Seven Noahide Laws for all Humanity and to authentic Torah teachings both given by G-d at Mount Sinai by any group or individual claiming to be Jewish, whether officially Jewish or not officially Jewish, or simply calling itself Jewish, cannot be considered or recognised as an authentic Jewish response to the AntiGenocide Bill ... In section 15 of my suggested anti-genocide bill, I have the Noahide laws there. They must be included. Australia would gain greatly, with the United Nations, by taking these laws into account and finding fault with the United Nations for their transgressions against these laws, and Australia would be top. We should promote the Noahide laws for all righteous people not of the Jewish faith because God wants it. Thank you so much. CHAIR—Thanks, Ms Miller. “

https://www.aph.gov.au/binaries/hansard/senate/commttee/s1000.pdf

It is very important to note: most Jewish people would not support the Noahide laws and would stand against them, if they knew the extent to which they move. Most secular, ashiest or even rabbis with different opinions may want to disagree with a rabbinical authority centered from Chabad. The Talmud is full of debate as the hallmark.

I disagree with being characterized as less because of my genetics or my belief system.

I expose this order because we should know our world and have a say as to whether all of a sudden we are governed by a rabbinical system that we have not willingly entered into.

“AI Overview

According to Talmudic law, specifically Sanhedrin 57a, the Seven Noahide Laws are binding on all of humanity (non-Jews), and violations of these laws can theoretically result in capital punishment. The prescribed punishment for a Noahide convicted of a capital crime is decapitation.

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

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Here is a breakdown of the specific areas requested based on the Talmudic and halakhic context (e.g., Maimonides):

Blasphemy and Trinity (Idolatry):

Prohibition: Noahide law prohibits cursing God (blasphemy) and idolatry.

Christianity and Trinity: In traditional Jewish law, the Christian concept of the Trinity is generally considered shituf (association), which is deemed a form of idolatry for non-Jews. Therefore, under a strict enforcement of Noahide laws, belief in the Trinity or worshipping Jesus could be classified as forbidden idolatry, and explicitly cursing the Name of God (even in a Christian context) is forbidden blasphemy.

Punishment: The Talmudic, and later Maimonidean, view holds that capital crimes (which include blasphemy and idolatry) committed by a non-Jew are punishable by death, specifically by decapitation.

Sanhedrin 57 (Talmudic Context):

Sanhedrin 57a (and related pages 56-59) systematically describes the seven laws and their penalties.

Scope: Sanhedrin 57a/56a establishes that a Noahide is criminally liable for violating any of the seven laws, often with more severe (or lower) thresholds for punishment than a Jew.

Liability: Violation of any of the seven laws renders the Noahide liable to capital punishment.

Modern Context:

Certain modern organizations (e.g., those affiliated with the Third Temple movement) promote the Noahide laws as part of their Messianic vision.

A 2016 statement by the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel suggested that non-Jews who do not accept the Noahide laws should not reside in Israel, which is viewed by some as an enforcement of these ancient standards.

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

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Thus, I am trying to expose an area where Christians can be webbed into a law they have no idea is moving. (It affects “all nations” and attempts to make all peoples Noahides- that is in a Talmudic system which governs you by a religious order you didn’t ask to become a part of.)

Please note the following are listed as anti-Semitic in submissions on hate bills:

noting the synagogue of Satan in the New Testament; (Does that mean the New Testament will be singled out as hate speech?)

noting the Star of Remphan; (spelling?)

saying the Jews control the world.

Please do not use those inciting comments in the comments, and let’s instead focus just on moving the information. I would like to inform as many people, in a short a time as possible, and in a restrictive environment!

We need people to lean in an look at and want to share posts about the Noahide Laws.

If you want to make very factual informative comments great. I wonder if anti-Semitic comments are CIA etc. hired commentators. The truth is bad enough and it needs no frills or embellishment.

We are in a world where our outlook matters. We can and should love others and as Christians know that we are not supposed to meet evil with evil but with a heart of love. In that manner we can use truth to gain hearts.

Being vicious in the comments exposes my ability to move information. Just saying. I know it seems like censorship. And yet we need to consider that the message must fly through the censors too.

Can a Goy (slur!!!) be a Righteous Gentile or Noahide if Christian. NO per rabbi. So there’s the answer. Pushing the Noahide Laws systematically across the world does attack Christianity almost as a purpose you might devine.

Well Rabbi.

I wonder. do you recognize the voice of the Sheppard that calls you?

“But Yahweh said to Samuel, “Do not look at his appearance or at the height of his stature, because I have rejected him; for God sees not as man sees, for man looks at the outward appearance, but Yahweh looks at the heart.”

Proverbs 21:2

“Every man’s way is right in his own eyes, But Yahweh weighs the hearts.”

I wonder how these laws of kings and wars is able to see hearts unless they equate themselves with gods.

AI comes for the rabbis too. The system of perfection that aims to become or replace God, the one that has decided it can be rules and placing of the people into the watching constantly for the behavior that is selected is necessary to achieve the WORLD PEACE OF THOU SHALT NOT DISAGREE. but all you have created is a structure that becomes at its core the opposite. It has become the undoing of a godly word. It is the absence of righteousness. Because I say righteousness must come from the heart and not from the avoidance of decapitation and drones that see, and smart cities that imprison. the rabbinical world peace that is entered into an encompassing world system doesn’t truly have any place for a rabbi either.

True righteousness is in fact, what is in the cup.

The heart of the matter.

It is a beautiful day to have hope. The darker the day the more important the light of Hope. How do you put hope in your day in a world gone amuck?

Thank-you for being my reader.

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