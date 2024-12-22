AUSTRALIA IT LISTS AS INGREDIENTS THE FOLLOWING:

* Recombinant, replication -deficient chimpanzee adenovirus vector encoding the SARS -CoV -2 Spike glycoprotein. The vaccine is manufactured using material originally sourced from a human embryo (Human Embryo Kidney cells: HEK293)

ChAdOx1 - S * 5x1010 viral particles (vp) THAT SHOULD be 10 to the power of 10:

so that is 50 Trillion viral particles of chADOX1

Here is your ‘serious list of side effects’ Australia

Serious side effects What to do

All injectable vaccines have the

potential for an allergic reaction

after you are injected.

Some of the symptoms of an

allergic reaction may include:

 rash, itching or hives on the

skin

 swelling of the face, lips,

tongue or other parts of

the body

 shortness of breath,

wheezing or difficulty

breathing

 fainting, dizziness, feeling

lightheaded (due to a drop

in blood pressure)

This is Australia’s https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/cmi-approved-covid19-vaccine-az.pdf

Australia Cmi Approved Covid19 Vaccine Az 82.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

And for the record here is the EU full frightening leaflet and the WHO leaflet.

Who Clean Pl Azd1222 En 150KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Eu Vaxzevria Epar Product Information En 710KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Are you mad yet Australia?

What is a conspiracy to hide relevant information from the public? Differential disclosure based on if you are an NGO the WHO or the EU (did it get to the people? I doubt it)

How can that conspiracy be a theory with this back to back evidence Australia?

Please share dear readers. It must reach Australia.

