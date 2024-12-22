Australia Package Insert Leaflet for Astrazeneca. A sanitized version compared to the WHO and EU.
AUSTRALIA IT LISTS AS INGREDIENTS THE FOLLOWING:
* Recombinant, replication -deficient chimpanzee adenovirus vector encoding the SARS -CoV -2 Spike glycoprotein. The vaccine is manufactured using material originally sourced from a human embryo (Human Embryo Kidney cells: HEK293)
ChAdOx1 - S * 5x1010 viral particles (vp) THAT SHOULD be 10 to the power of 10:
so that is 50 Trillion viral particles of chADOX1
Here is your ‘serious list of side effects’ Australia
Serious side effects What to do
All injectable vaccines have the
potential for an allergic reaction
after you are injected.
Some of the symptoms of an
allergic reaction may include:
rash, itching or hives on the
skin
swelling of the face, lips,
tongue or other parts of
the body
shortness of breath,
wheezing or difficulty
breathing
fainting, dizziness, feeling
lightheaded (due to a drop
in blood pressure)
This is Australia’s https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/cmi-approved-covid19-vaccine-az.pdf
And for the record here is the EU full frightening leaflet and the WHO leaflet.
Are you mad yet Australia?
What is a conspiracy to hide relevant information from the public? Differential disclosure based on if you are an NGO the WHO or the EU (did it get to the people? I doubt it)
How can that conspiracy be a theory with this back to back evidence Australia?
Please share dear readers. It must reach Australia.
I understand the inserts and the side effects are different, but is the composition of the “liquid” also different? That’s what is even more important, no?
It must be OK because it was give the thumbs up by the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator