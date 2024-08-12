Ya.

Totalitarians are breaking out and making their moves on fronts clear across the planet.

Canada is just legislating prison for speech. Life in prison. That's all.

Wherespeech is our actual and only weapon.

The US?

My opinion on the Trump assassination.

He was expected to die. Civil War we keep hearing is “coming".

The gunless democrats want a gun fight with the Republicans? No.

The Republicans want to shoot their neighbors not forming any kind of threat? No.

The Civil War they want is what then?

Some false flag event(s) that enable a sweep of chaos to provide cover for more authoritarianism.

We all dodged that bullet when Trump moved his face to look at the Robotron. This was to be the cover for “civil war" false flag, followed by the removal of guns.

These facts for me are interesting.

Demonstrations in the UK lead to camera surveillance going live. Always gee…. How utterly convenient. Imagine the cameras were funded and in position ready for deployment. WHAT A F#CKING COINCIDENCE.

Tommy Robinson the scape goat was on vacation in some tropical location.

But this is now reality on the ground in the UK.

So CNN is at the Trump rally for the first time ever.

That's material to discuss already.

They were there for the body bag.

So do they with their front row seat cover the huge news? Because it's news.

No.

Tell me the reason they were there. AND THEN DON'T COVER THE NEWS.

YOU will have to forgive me for not thinking Trump is in on it. Unless by in on it, a suicide mission?

Every where the tyrants are getting out of their lanes and making the moves. The move was made and failed.

And that means you get up. You go straight to where the cameras are being put up in your town and you demand that they take them down. You think reprieves will last forever? You have balls, metaphorically or actually.

These weaponized cities must be challenged. Make it so all fronts are our fronts. Make it so they are doing the dancing.

Got money sue. i mean its going to implode into nothing if they getting their way.

Got money hire a criminal defense lawyer. He or she will understand detention without conviction. A prison city is being set up. send them my rumble video.

Hire a class action lawyer. She'll know the city moving on a c40 consumptive intervention policy without consent of the people is a claim in gross negligence Abuse of office etc. Whats the 7ncremental damages for imposed veganism?

In New Zealand vaccine by cop is written up.

In Australia the cops get your private messages Like in perpetuity.

Signature lines be like.

“Law enforcement officers are HOT and I want an extra ration of bug soup.”

In the UK it's big brother.

In Chinada… Well.

And

also this.

do you know what phrase is repeated 365 times in the Bible.

Get up and act. That is the single biggest message we are being sent.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST