I never

I never wanted to look at the war in Palestine.

It grew up inside me as a reflection on what smart city c40 city goals were. The prison state of carbon counting.

It struck me as just one more thing you couldn't speak about without losing it all.

The covid the vaccine March of death disguised as saving lives; the Kabbalah religion of elites disguised as Pride-at least learn about what you celebrate and for who; the Molech occult rituals of Abortion disguised as women's rights- while we pursue centralized reproduction without women's wombs ( yes), the Eugenics of dei by job, education, grants and ability to live disguised as inclusion, the wrap of occult in the music, Hollywood while denying religious practice -disguised as the secularization of the public square, the sterilization of minors and criminalization of opposition to it disguised as love ( adults can figure severing their interesting bits on their bodies), devil Aquisition of souls through joint suicide pacts with government disguised as Euthanasia, de facto legalized fentanyl as slow capital punishment for the crime of birth made in God's image…All of it. All of it.

Now opposition to data centres and man becoming machine through biological convergence is hate speech. Pfft

AND THE BIBLE AKA THE FIRST EVER EPSTEIN FILES DETAILING THE CULT OF CANAAN and how to do spiritual battle with that cult is being sought?

Look he's wearing an anch around his neck. A pollution to the occult.

Jewish friends neighbors readers.

Why did the Talmud replace the word. Then the zohar, the Tanya etc.

Look at the triangle within triangle. Pedo symbol pyramid.

in catholicism the prayers, ethics, the saints replaced the word. In Baptist the scoffed Bible replaced the word.

Why are we in a huge spiritual battle and we do not know it.

And then they unfurled their tails like a Katy perry video ( Justin's only fitting mate an adoree of hell it seems) all simtaneously and came for the Bible clear around the world. That is not incidental to the globalist state

Pfft.

So Palestine? It's a clock. It's a timing that has been struck. It's a fuse for a bomb set for the entire planet jews and gentiles alike. But you don't see it or understand it. Jews are deceived that the zionist state portends their preference. They are deceived the March is for their assention to a world government as prophecies in THE LAWS OF KINGS AND WARS.

The clock that is Palestine?

While the complete surveillance state has been assembled in hard scape, laws, ai data acts around the world AND IN ISRAEL all needing only the data centres and Palestine's rebuild.

There was one place. ( other than NYC) that had tunnels to escape the surveillance state.

That destruction and rebuild is Palestine. The time it takes to do that is the clock for a world. Once again jew and gentile alike fitted into an occultocracy.

The only one the Nimrod worshippers HAVE EVER FEARED IS JESUS CHRIST.

You Can't have the Gospel.

You cannot have the old testament.

You can have rabbis arguing and some of them inverting God's word in the Talmud.

You can have the zohar that describes most of the world as unclean souls blocking the light so Yahweh and shekinah can't reunite. And you need to help with that to bring mossioch now Those souls need to be released ( tikkun olam baby) to repair the world in the NOW MESSIANIC PERIOD.

Would you spit on a Christian? Answer i would kill him to clean the World for God. Who teaches hate exactly?

Is hate speech saying no out loud to things done in darkness and silence?

Jesus says we are spiritual beings having a human experience. Your connection to God doesn't require any dead.

Thou shalt not kill, any unless you name them Amalek. Then lick it stick it stamp it abra cadabra kill them.

It's about land is such a deceit. God wants your praise, your love and your eternal life with him.

He sent his son as a sacrifice and redemption. How many have kept the Sabbath perfectly for their entire lives.

Exodus 31:14-15

“ ‘Observe the Sabbath, because it is holy to you. Anyone who desecrates it is to be put to death; those who do any work on that day must be cut off from their people. For six days work is to be done, but the seventh day is a day of sabbath rest, holy to the Lord. Whoever does any work on the Sabbath day is to be put to death.”

Is the star of zionism mentioned by God?

Amos 5:25-27

King James Version

25 Have ye offered unto me sacrifices and offerings in the wilderness forty years, O house of Israel?

26 But ye have borne the tabernacle of your Moloch and Chiun your images, the star of your god, which ye made to yourselves.

27 Therefore will I cause you to go into captivity beyond Damascus, saith the Lord, whose name is The God of hosts.”

Jesus is waiting for his lost sheep.

10 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that entereth not by the door into the sheepfold, but climbeth up some other way, the same is a thief and a robber.

2 But he that entereth in by the door is the shepherd of the sheep.

3 To him the porter openeth; and the sheep hear his voice: and he calleth his own sheep by name, and leadeth them out.

4 And when he putteth forth his own sheep, he goeth before them, and the sheep follow him: for they know his voice.

6 This parable spake Jesus unto them: but they understood not what things they were which he spake unto them.

7 Then said Jesus unto them again, Verily, verily, I say unto you, I am the door of the sheep.

8 All that ever came before me are thieves and robbers: but the sheep did not hear them.

9 I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture.

10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.

11 I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep.

12 But he that is an hireling, and not the shepherd, whose own the sheep are not, seeth the wolf coming, and leaveth the sheep, and fleeth: and the wolf catcheth them, and scattereth the sheep.

13 The hireling fleeth, because he is an hireling, and careth not for the sheep.

14 I am the good shepherd, and know my sheep, and am known of mine.

15 As the Father knoweth me, even so know I the Father: and I lay down my life for the sheep.

16 And other sheep I have, which are not of this fold: them also I must bring, and they shall hear my voice; and there shall be one

fold, and one shepherd.

17 Therefore doth my Father love me, because I lay down my life, that I might take it again.

18 No man taketh it from me, but I lay it down of myself. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it again. This commandment have I received of my Father.

19 There was a division therefore again among the Jews for these sayings.

20 And many of them said, He hath a devil, and is mad; why hear ye him?

21 Others said, These are not the words of him that hath a devil. Can a devil open the eyes of the blind?

22 And it was at Jerusalem the feast of the dedication, and it was winter…

Get a Bible because bill c-9 and laws just like it clear around the world are making it illegal and punishable by death. Be slightly curious.

The clock is Palestine. When the tunnels of escape are gone, it is rebuilt the rf borders and surveillance state are turned on the world around. And if you are consumed with Diablo, the devil and divide and conquer you will be the stooge. Christians want your souls saved. That isn't hate. That's saying so to your face even when the stakes are high. GOD WORKS MIRACLES. EVERY DAY. I LOVE HIM SO MUCH.

I believe that there are souls this will reach. Lost sheep.

For the record. Jesus redeemed a Canaanite.

Knees bowing are just the weight of the truth when understanding descends.

Buy a Bible read it only because you want to know what the globalist state hates

My book WORLD ON MUTE is on amazon. Show your support.

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