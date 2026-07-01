This scam was just unloaded prior so it is not in our consciousness to question it. It's a fait accompli scam.

“Casper Wistar was a huge advocate for compulsory smallpox vaccination in America. Not only did he fight to force people to inject filthy pus to stop pox, but he also discovered “dinosaur bones” and even made the first illustrations of dinosaur bones in America. In 1799 Casper wrote Transactions of the American Philosophical Society about the prehistoric giant ground sloth Megalonyx.”

and it ran on…censoring. Promoting only the scientists that…. and wait until you learn about the characters.

And all the other tools we are learning to understand.

An unbelievable- believable …you know consensus and climate.

here you go.

The Smithsonian. The science. I mean THE science.

The detail about orgies in a ball shaped room jumped out at me.

The relationship to malthusian eugenics is interesting.

There is a fourth stack.

Read it. It's its own weapons of mass destruction.

People. Up is down. And down is up.

The people pulling strings have infiltrated our power structures and religions and the thing they want is our mind. They want us to lose our critical thinking. They want us to memorize facts based on hearsay. They want to become the power structure to teach evil and teach hate.

If you are being taught a form of othering it is because it is useful to an evil that is afoot.

But the game is for all of us. Jew and gentile alike ( as the new testament says).

It hurts doesn't it. It hurts to have these wretched war mongers move through our society with cull as the only morality.

If you need to know. You are a child of God and loved. The profound connection you have with your Creator is being severed.

You need experts to tell you everything? We have come to criminalize thinking for oneself. We have criminalized using our five senses.

Love you dear readers. You need love I know. I ache like I can feel it. Hug a stranger. I mean with their consent.

The next stage of preventing us from uniting or preventing our GOD connection or preventing us from thinking, observing is the neural link.

It's not for any improvement. But a direct drip to the talking heads.

Life is not valuable or valued.

Those at the very topmost must have an evil lord they serve. Dissent from it. Jew and gentile alike. Dissent from it. You have free will.

If you do not. You are ruled. It doesn't matter your riches or accomplishments, your false accollades. No. If you cannot dissent from what is evil you are owned completely. You are the slave.

Jesus said. In John 8

45 And because I tell you the truth, ye believe me not.

His words slam an echo that resounds.

The father of lies has been outstanding in accomplishments.

John 8

32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.

I say to you if you are silent in the face of lies, you are slave to lies. And thus you are compromised to the father of lies.

If a truth be ugly, your utterance of it sets you free. If ugliness be hid in your breast while you swallow it, ugly you become.

Both these things are apparent.

The subjectivity of post modernism has decided there is no truth. No right or wrong only the efficiency of death. Up is down and good us bad.

But also there is truth by decree and hearsay in turn criminalized into dissent. Our lives have become institutionalized prisons.

Jesus said the truth will set you free.

But you need to say it someplace.

I'm sorry we are here at this intersection. I know you or some of you are too.

Read and share those pieces on Evolution.

Thinking for oneself should not be a lost art.

Free and thinking humans should not go extinct to the immorality of biodigital convergence.

If an expert has mandated and decided?

They cannot mandate your mind. So long as you are free. In this sense free is the decision you take. In front of the consequences.

I hope you know I am thinking of you readers.

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