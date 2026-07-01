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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
1h

"In America" - I don't live in "America".

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
22m

True dat! I have read nearly all that 'special agent' writes and most times he is spot on. The main propaganda we must overcome is being only able to barely squirm while the PTB's show us their asses. That is many years of controlled narrative shoveled into our collective brains to leave us squirming in place,unable to move. Elect AWAKEN! We have no choice but to stand and face it all down. Rethink/Resist/Rise Up

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