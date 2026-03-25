The vote takes place at 6:30.

https://canadianmuslimpac.ca/bill-c-9-mp-vote-tracker/

WHO SUPPORTS THE BILL?

Here are the 5 Jewish organizations advocating for Bill c-9.

Bill C-9: Joint Statement by Five Jewish Organizations

CIJA

December 08, 2025

Toronto, Canada – December 8, 2025 – Today, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, Alliance of Canadians Combatting Antisemitism, B’nai Brith Canada, Canadian Women Against Antisemitism, and Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center issued the following joint statement in response to Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act:

“For more than two years, Jewish Canadians have faced a level of hate and intimidation unlike anything in recent memory.

“Week after week, families walking into synagogue, parents dropping their kids off at school, and seniors attending community programs have been harassed, threatened, and targeted by extremists.

“In September, the federal government introduced Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act, to respond to the surge in hate-motivated acts and violence.

“Our organizations welcomed the bill’s intention to contribute to a safer Canada and supported in principle the legislation’s attempt to achieve that outcome:

New intimidation and obstruction offences protecting people entering schools, places of worship, and community centres.

A new standalone hate-crime offence to ensure meaningful accountability for offenders.

Removal of a barrier requiring Attorney General consent to prosecute police-laid (not private) charges.

A new hate propaganda offence on the display of hate.

“We also recommended targeted amendments to strengthen the bill and encourage multi-party consensus – including the creation of a new offence of willful promotion of terrorism – because broad-based agreement would send a powerful message about the importance of protecting our community.

“As the bill has moved through Parliament, discussions have become contentious.

“One of the most debated items is a new addition to the bill proposed by the Bloc Québécois to remove the religious exemption defence for wilful promotion of hatred. While opinions differ on this amendment, fundamentally, freedom of religion would remain protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and by the high threshold established by the courts when considering whether conduct constitutes the willful promotion of hatred.

“Moreover, we believe the incitement to violence against Canadians we have witnessed since October 7 by some radical groups and individuals must be addressed—without undermining religious freedoms.

“Regardless of how Parliament resolves any one suggested amendment, the serious threats to the Jewish community remain the same, and our expectations for government action have not changed.

“This starts with enforcement of the criminal laws already in place. And the advancement of core provisions in Bill C-9 that would enhance the existing laws and provide additional tools for law enforcement and prosecutors to utilize to keep our communities safe.

“We continue to call on Parliamentarians to build consensus and move forward with urgency.”

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SIGNED BY

Mark Sandler, Chair, Alliance of Canadians Combatting Antisemitism

Michael Levitt, President and CEO, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center

Noah Shack, CEO, Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs

Revi Mula, Co-Founder and Vice President, Canadian Women Against Antisemitism

Simon Wolle, CEO, B’nai Brith Canada

https://www.cija.ca/bill_c_9_joint_statement_by_five_jewish_organizations#:~:text=The%20statement%20welcomed%20the%20bill’s%20intention%20to:,Address%20the%20incitement%20to%20violence%20against%20Canadians

The Centre for Free Expression opposes it along with a broad section of society.

CFE joins 36 other civil society organizations in calling on the Carney Government to withdraw Bill C-9 (Combatting Hate Act)

Today, the Centre for Free Expression (CFE) joined 36 other civil society organizations, in a letter calling on the federal government to withdraw Bill C-9 – The Combatting Hate Act.

“Bill C-9 is deeply flawed and cannot be fixed by amendments,” said James L. Turk, CFE Director. “It creates new criminal laws that risk serious and unjustified infringements on Charter-protected fundamental freedoms, including the criminalization of peaceful protest.”

The joint letter urges the government to pursue community-based alternatives that protect vulnerable groups without compromising the rights and freedoms of people in Canada.

The letter identifies deep flaws in the Bill. One is it would create a new “intimidation” offence which is so broadly and vaguely defined that it could lead to the suppression of constitutionally protected expression and peaceful assembly.

Ironically, this new offence could prevent workers and members of marginalized groups from protesting outside of their own institutions, thereby depriving people of opportunities to express dissent in situations where they face power imbalances.

As Anaïs Bussières McNicoll, Director of the Fundamental Freedoms Program at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, has noted, “Bill C-9 risks criminalizing peaceful protests near tens of thousands of locations in Canada. In doing so, this Bill would disproportionately harm the very communities it purports to protect. We urge the government to reverse course on Bill C-9.”

The letter also highlights that the proposed section that would criminalize the wilful promotion of hatred through the public display of certain terrorism or hate symbols lack clear and meaningful safeguards. As written, this provision could criminalize peaceful protesters, in part because listing organizations on Canada’s terror list is a process that lacks transparency and offers limited avenues of appeal.

In addition, the letter points out that the Bill would remove the long-standing requirement that the Attorney General consent to hate propaganda charges. This would increase the risk of arbitrary, inconsistent or selective enforcement, especially against equity-deserving groups who have historically been subject to excessive surveillance and policing of their expression.

Finally, the Bill would create a new hate crime offence that risks leading to excessive and disproportionate sentencing. Here again, the biases inherent in the police use of discretion may lead to discrepancies in the selection of which cases are investigated and charged as hate crimes, to the detriment of some racialized and marginalized groups.

“CFE, as well as other signatories, will be raising these issues strongly as the Bill goes through the parliamentary process,” said Turk.”

https://cfe.torontomu.ca/news/cfe-joins-36-other-civil-society-organizations-calling-carney-government-withdraw-bill-c-9#:~:text=CFE%20joins%2036%20other%20civil,freedoms%20of%20people%20in%20Canada.

Some Jewish voices oppose Bill c-9

WHAT IS THE SUM TOTAL OF SUPPORT FOR BILL C-9 here's the broad coalition of opponents

Based on late 2025 and early 2026 reports, Bill C-9 (the Combatting Hate Act) has faced significant opposition from a broad coalition of civil liberties groups, legal associations, and community groups, many of which are often associated with left-leaning or progressive viewpoints

.

Canadian Civil Liberties Association +2

Organizations Opposing or Requesting Withdrawal of Bill C-9

Civil Liberties & Law: Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) , International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group (ICLMG), British Columbia Civil Liberties Association, Centre for Free Expression.

Labour/Progressive: Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), Canadian Labour Congress (CLC), Toronto & York Region Labour Council.

Legal Aid/Rights: Black Legal Action Centre, Association des juristes progressistes du Québec, Canadian Muslim Lawyers Association.

Social Justice/Advocacy: Independent Jewish Voices, Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME), Just Peace Advocates, OCASI – Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants, Progress Toronto, Horizon Ottawa.

Canadian Labour Congress +4

So then who supports it????

Other than Jewish organizations supporting Bill c-9 I located a few other supports and the far left Egale LGBTQI organization funded by the Liberals.

The Liberal party, law Enforcement.

Government & Law Enforcement Advocacy: The Liberal Party of Canada and the Office of the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime (OFOVC).

Jewish Organizations: A coalition including the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA, and other advocacy groups, who seek stronger tools against antisemitism.

Community Advocacy: Egale Canada has recognized potential benefits for 2SLGBTQI communities in combatting targeted harassment.

So a broad section of society including independent Jewish voices oppose this Bill. And literally the liberals, their golem Egale, the Chiefs of Police ignoring all real non speech crimes, and oh yes the official Jewish organizations.

Voting takes place today March 25, 2026 at 630.

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