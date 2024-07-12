“The City of Brampton has moved into the second phase of its residential landlord licensing (RRL) pilot program and time is running out for landlords to avoid significant fines.

The RRL, which caused a fair amount of controversy when first launched on Jan. 1 of this year, is a two-year pilot program requiring some landlords in five of the city’s electoral wards to register their units and apply for a licence in an effort to curb illegal rental units and rooming houses.

The program was paused following the launch after pushback from landlords, but relaunched on April 1 with changes following further public consultations.

“The City of Brampton is committed to creating safer places for renters to call home. Brampton’s Residential Rental Licensing Pilot Program aims to maintain neighbourhood character, enforce property standards and uphold the Ontario Fire Code for safety to create safer places for renters to call home,” the city said in a release.

The RRL pilot only applies to landlords in Wards 1, 3, 4, 5 and 7 with between one and four rental units. Landlords must obtain licences for each of their properties. The city said close to 2,000 landlords had registered their units as of July 4.

For the first three months of the program, the city waived the $300 registration fee to encourage landlords to sign up. For the second phase, which will run through Sept. 30, the city will discount the registration fee by 50 per cent.

However, for the next phase of the program starting Oct. 1, landlords will be charged the full fee and the city will begin issuing fines to landlords for noncompliance.

In its release, the city said landlords will be fined $600 for a first offence, $900 for a second, and $1,200 for third and subsequent offences.

“In addition, Brampton Enforcement and Bylaw Services and Fire Prevention will continue to focus efforts on community education and conducting inspections in response to residents’ concerns or where there have been previous concerns of compliance with property minimum maintenance standards and or fire safety,” the city added.

Wards 3 and 4 Coun. Dennis Keenan told the Brampton Guardian that the fines will be applied on a per property basis, meaning non-compliant landlords with multiple units could face fines for each one.

“If people aren’t signed up, we can start to lay fines,” he said. “The city really needs this program (and) needs everyone to buy-in and be educated.”

Keenan, who campaigned on addressing Brampton’s significant illegal rentals and rooming house problem, added that while some landlords continue to oppose and protest the new measures, resident feedback overall has been overwhelmingly positive and in support of the program.

A survey conducted during a telephone town hall attended by more than 7,000 residents in February found that 83 per cent of respondents supported the city’s efforts to tackle illegal rentals.

“(Landlords’) concern is that once they sign up, they think we’re going to come and kick-in the door into their home and it’s just not the case. (It will be) data driven. So, if people are complaining that this house has too many people, is unsafe, and there is garbage everywhere, those are the houses we’re going to. We’re going to allocate our resources appropriately,” he said.”

https://www.bramptonguardian.com/news/brampton-to-begin-fining-landlords-under-new-licensing-program-starting-in-october/article_f92e3990-f37f-5e0f-8f09-98c5fa401ca1.html

The program is to restrict the ability to earn a living through licensing, such that, once you are licensed, your right to earn that living will be removed for speech against the transnational tropes.

Straight out communism. Agree with the State and earn a living. Dissent from the party line and you will not. This is not any form of democracy. We are setting up thugs to assert the globalists plan.

The transnational tropes you must not dissent from are

Gender because it hides transhumanism. Climate because it hides the carbon leash. Pharma and the “safety and effectiveness” of vaccines… you can guess why. Any pro nation antiglobalist speech.

Collect the ways to earn a living so you can enforce the silence. Once you see, you see.

DEI becomes the program that holds this together.

This is an adversary that has set out a plan without flaw to control dissent through controlling our means of personal production.

So it has to come down every where all at once.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

Share

Leave a comment