Artur Pawlowski on bill c-9. A hidden advocate of Noahide Laws? Or just a zionist Christian?
Artur Pawlowski. Above Gregory Pawlowski zionist buried in Israel who spent life as a priest. ( he legit was hiding from being turned in)
Uncanny. Resemblance. G. Pawlowski is buried in Israel in a Jewish cemetery.
Bill c-9.
I spoke to pastor Pawlowski about clause 2.2 and 4.
How 2.2 can out law the group. Aka Christianity.
How 4 is a capital punishment provision. Aka noahide law.
He said he would set something up with his son.
This was in 2025.
A video to expose it.He ghosted me. I left a couple polite messages.
I called him back. I figured here was a man of courage!
So I sent him the information on the Noahide laws.
I texted him.
I drafted letters for opposition to Bill 9. https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p/letters-re-bill-c-9-urgent-there?r=3kbp6&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false
Zero interest.
I sent him this text.
Is There a Universal Religion?
Suggest listening in particular to 15 mins in > 17 mins. to get clear on a agenda for churches and courts....
15:00 >17:00 min in >
“(Christian) churches and mosques are academies of death” (paraphrasing)… all countries need laws prohibiting them… churches and mosques must be (repurposed) turned into libraries.
Is There a Universal Religion?
Noahide Academy of Israel
I sent him this video. Nope.
But it can't be too much for a truther.
I'm told he came to an Alberta event with a zionist arm band. Well. Ok.
Which commandments of God.
Are those the 7 noahide laws.
What do you think.
Are our heroes made.
For such a time as this.
I hope he can come to denounce the noahide laws as preventing Christians from worship.
And the unaliving us bit.
And that relationship of noahide laws to Bill C-9.
Who are the Christian champions in place getting all the views and energy doing a limited Hang out on bill c-9?
The level of deception, pageantry, and obfuscation is through the roof these days. A pageant. A pageant to put us in false gaze. Every time you turn around.
I'm wondering if the Iran war is real. Sure, they're fighting, sending out drones, dropping bombs, and so on and so forth. But is it real, or is it a kind of pageant, like professional wrestling? Would these countries get together and stage a thing like that, even if it meant taking casualties here and there? Who is pulling the strings, and what is their objective?
OMG, not another hero with feet of clay? The same Artur who ejected the Alberta "Nazi" police from his church at the height of the Convid1984 insanity?
Artur, are you just another Zionist?! "Tell us it ain't so, Artur!"