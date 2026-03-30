Artur Pawlowski. Above Gregory Pawlowski zionist buried in Israel who spent life as a priest. ( he legit was hiding from being turned in)

Uncanny. Resemblance. G. Pawlowski is buried in Israel in a Jewish cemetery.

Bill c-9.

I spoke to pastor Pawlowski about clause 2.2 and 4.

How 2.2 can out law the group. Aka Christianity.

How 4 is a capital punishment provision. Aka noahide law.

He said he would set something up with his son.

This was in 2025.

A video to expose it.He ghosted me. I left a couple polite messages.

I called him back. I figured here was a man of courage!

So I sent him the information on the Noahide laws.

I texted him.

I drafted letters for opposition to Bill 9. https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p/letters-re-bill-c-9-urgent-there?r=3kbp6&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Zero interest.

I sent him this text.

Is There a Universal Religion?

Suggest listening in particular to 15 mins in > 17 mins. to get clear on a agenda for churches and courts....

15:00 >17:00 min in >

“(Christian) churches and mosques are academies of death” (paraphrasing)… all countries need laws prohibiting them… churches and mosques must be (repurposed) turned into libraries.

Is There a Universal Religion?

Noahide Academy of Israel

I sent him this video. Nope.

But it can't be too much for a truther.

I'm told he came to an Alberta event with a zionist arm band. Well. Ok.

Which commandments of God.

Are those the 7 noahide laws.

What do you think.

Are our heroes made.

For such a time as this.

I hope he can come to denounce the noahide laws as preventing Christians from worship.

And the unaliving us bit.

And that relationship of noahide laws to Bill C-9.

Who are the Christian champions in place getting all the views and energy doing a limited Hang out on bill c-9?

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