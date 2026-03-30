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John Reed's avatar
John Reed
1h

The level of deception, pageantry, and obfuscation is through the roof these days. A pageant. A pageant to put us in false gaze. Every time you turn around.

I'm wondering if the Iran war is real. Sure, they're fighting, sending out drones, dropping bombs, and so on and so forth. But is it real, or is it a kind of pageant, like professional wrestling? Would these countries get together and stage a thing like that, even if it meant taking casualties here and there? Who is pulling the strings, and what is their objective?

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
1h

OMG, not another hero with feet of clay? The same Artur who ejected the Alberta "Nazi" police from his church at the height of the Convid1984 insanity?

Artur, are you just another Zionist?! "Tell us it ain't so, Artur!"

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