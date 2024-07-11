PER THE ABOVE SUBSTACK

“Yesterday, Christine Cotton sent an email on which I was copied

This is the text of the email:

“So if I understand correctly, I'm going to be arrested because, as a biostatistician since 1996 and former director of a contract research company specializing in clinical trial data management and post-marketing studies for 22 years, I wrote an expert report on Pfizer's clinical trials with regard to Good Clinical Practices?

Here's the link for those who haven't read it yet

https://christinecotton.com/english_expertise

https://x.com/StatChrisCotton/status/1796508743816876521

And also because I gave a voice to the victims of covid vaccines in my book 'All vaccinated, all protected ? - Vaccines covid-19, chronicle of a health catastrophe foretold' ?

And also because; for nearly 4 years, I have been warning the population of missing information, methodological biases, non-compliance with GCP, and blatant fraud in the database that invalidate trial results?

And also because I helped draft a complaint for poisoning in France in May 2022?

is that it?

interview in English

https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/s199en-2:c

in German

https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/s199de-2mp4:c”

I know no more than this at present. Please share far and wide…”

From her X post

“

Pfizer clinical trial Audit Report

A summary of several years of work of relevant experts and whistleblowers in the world, France, Israel, Australia, Germany, USA, Argentina ..

@canceledmouse

@joshg99

@arkmedic

@a_nineties

@RouxAugusto

@DrJKunadhasan

We have worked hard on the clinical reports submitted to authorities, the trial database, the agencies's documents ... to identify the major issues of the trial: - Missing Subject Identifiers - Delayed Reporting of Deaths - Anomalies Related to Protocol Deviations - Unreported Adverse Events - Violations to Good Clinical Practices Our findings invalidate the conclusion : the vaccine is safe and effective. We can add the testimonies of

@MelissaMcAtee92

and expertise of

@hedleyrees

and

@JikkyIeaks

The worst clinical trial I have ever seen since 1995 as a biostatistician for pharmaceutical industry , former CEO of a Clinical Research Organization specialized in the data-management and statistics of clinical trials. Needless to say, we're not suicidal, and it would be suspicious to find ourselves hanged with 2 bullets in our backs? #Pfizer

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/pfizerbiontech-c4591001-trial-audit…

In French

https://openvaet-substack-com.translate.goog/p/pfizerbiontech-c4591001-trial-audit?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=fr&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_hist=true…

my january 2022 report according to a methodological point of view : https://christinecotton.com/english_expertise…

@BrianneDressen

@React19org

@shdegaray73

@HouseLyndseyRN

@anettefri

@growthfactororg

@rgvrunner01

@LotteLilje

@AllenDMartin

@julie4butte5

@TbirdTmoney

@PfizerInjured

@scottish_vig

@bowie792

@BlueSlots

@HopeRising19

@Sassafrass_84

@C19VaxInjured

@LoriLee13Peters

@mRNAdeaths

@Answers4Sean

@justin_hart

@SuziHoutz

@DaveVaxInjured

@verity_france

@AAVIC_TEAM

@benoitm_mtl”

https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/s199en-2:c

She speaks of whether the results are ‘trustable’.

I did the review from the opposite viewpoint by analyzing the contract

MY ANALYSIS PROVES that the contract is set up NOT TO FIND ADVERSE EVENTS.

Soon the ONLY CRIME WILL BE DISAGREEING WITH YOUR GOVERNMENT AND IT’S FASCIST CORPORATE ARRANGEMENTS?

PLEASE SHARE AND WHO KNOWS WHO WILL STOP THIS ARREST.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

Share

Leave a comment