Please forgive Peter for comparing this to the nazi era. He nor I are making light of the holocaust. It is not antisemitic to worry we are wholesale abandoning western values. Trudeau uses comparisons to Nazi era events as “antisemitic”. Which can be classified as Hate and under bill 63 also involve jail. Only in CANADA life in prison is on offer.

Of course a tyrant smashing the antisemitic button in response to criticism citizens find worrisome is a total horrific missuse of the holocaust. Imagine a tyrant trying silence dissent this way. Smh.

Let's say Peter and I are smashing the highly worried button.

Imagine only when facing imminent death by tyrant can you say, well see I told you so. I knew something was up.

Improper Use of the electronic communications network…

So stasi not the right word for the censors?

However we are going IN A FUCKING DIRECTION.

IT IS AWAY FROM FREE SPEECH AND WESTERN VALUES.

IT IS IN INCREMENTS.

BUT ALWAYS towards an ugly complete statetism.

The Stalin And Maos resulted in millions dead.

The fascists resulted in millions dead.

Neither version tolerated criticism or allowed free speech.

We are seeing an UGLY GLOBAL REPRESSIVE STATETISM.

What are the chances that the trend is always…. across all oecd nations..

towards… fuller and fuller state control.

We are getting at highly improbable coincidences.

So after pummeling head long in increments to ultimate state control. They pull back the reigns at some point and say'ha ha ha. Just kidding- here's your freedom.”

Watch arrest on X

https://x.com/PeterSweden7/status/1820552987208765885

Why do we ignore such trends, and think such goons will of course know the precise level of tyranny that “we citizens need" before going TOO FAR.

What's too far.

When will other citizens consider there are no coincidences.

Join the dots then extend the lines. Me intuitively working out something is foul in the State of Denmark.

