https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/argentina-javier-milei-follows-trump-out-of-world-health-organization/

Are you in a trade war? And have to secure the border? Or get rid of fentanyl Ccp is shoving up our neighbors youth? (CCP strategy- rather than invade, or preceeding a CCP invasion)

Is public health in Toronto proposing (like is that for Xi or what?) to decriminilize all hard drugs and make them SAFE aka from mixing with other addictive hard drugs…

you know the safe supply jingle? And their annoying bunch of experts with all the air time CBC can give them..

And are politicians who love the WHO sticking SAFE INJECTION SITES NEXT TO YOUR KIDS SCHOOLS?

DO YOU GET THE malthusian THEME? Oh no? Don't see the death cult yet?

Open your eyes.

Remember SAFE MEANS absolutely EFF ALL to these nobodies. I mean the WHO and cartel pimps we call health care.

Remember your country putting you down without a trial is your new Canadian RIGHT. AKA EUTHANASIA. Dark “health care" pushed in hospitals.

Your country sterilizing your kid is their teacher's right to refer them without your knowledge because of anti-bullying policies Pink shirt days, human rights, DEI, the new mafia rainbow …

( where did all the great gay guys and gals go who didn't think constantly about cutting healthy body parts off our youth go????… miss you guys! Did they get you too? Were you maid-ed?? Comeback!!)

And you know killing babies perinatal and full term is your new FAR LEFT RIGHT. (Not one woman I know was clamoring for that. It's just disgusting. Murder I guess AND ITS LABELLED A RIGHT.) And we all stand down and never think…how come planning-us-not-to-parent, sells the human organs of the babies to other humans for money if those babies aren't human life)

I never saw that til I saw all the rest of their death on roids.

Don't pussy foot around these pieces of shit Death culture vultures circling the country.

Tell your politicians in Canada to pay for the border etc by exiting the WHO and other globalist organizations. TELL THEM ITS NOT ONLY TRUMP THAT HATES AMERICANS DYING OF FENTANYL

and how horrific that 110k Americans died this year of fentanyl and Dictator JT misses that more Americans died of fentanyl this year than in the Vietnam War??

You think that’s acceptable? Or is the drug war a kinetic war aimed for our kids, youth and young men

And our youth? Our first nations? Our small rural Canadians, our cities full of hopelessness and despair???

Get that shit out of our country too. It's the real pandemic.

7 percent of deaths in Canada are from MAID. AkA GOVERNMENT putting them down.

Don't give me the its a beautiful suicide moment.

I don't like the government infrastructure, architecture, investment and careening system invested in our deaths. You'd have to be numbskulling stupid to not see the danger in that. at least capital punishment had a trial and a bunch of appeals.

Euthanasia has a guy in an office who never met the deceased looking at forms to see if the right boxes were checked.

So yes some people have hallmark card deaths by government. Or thats what commentary comes rushing out to say.

But we ought not be too emotionally attached to that commentary. We all have deaths we face of our loved ones.

But a government that wants to kill you for free??????? are you kidding me???

Give you addictive drugs for free or leave the keys to the country on the table for the globalists???.

It's outright dangerous. If that slope ever gets slippery, its headed to a fiery pit of hell.

We don't need vaccine syringes squirting a mile a minute, we need plastic straws and common sense!!

And sorry but we need a healthy respect for life again!!!

Looking at all the ways government has financed death and put themselves in charge of it while saying the syrup words SAFE or it's a RIGHT. You know what isn't a right anymore???

Disagreeing with these tyrants.

Back to the WHO OR UN.

It's just a layer of unaccountable corruption. Its taxation without representation. And they're all red communists or totalitarian jerks with no respect for human variability Anyways. Well maybe you like a couple of them.

Can you imagine these DEI ESG,BIG DISEASE FOOLS needing real jobs?

I'm so sick of them telling me gardening causes climate change, or that plastic straws, saying no to gene therapy and having different opinions are unacceptable!!!

Piss up a rope ya bunch of tyrants.

good on ya Milei. Yes I'm in a fiesty mood.

