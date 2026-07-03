Marrying minors has no lower limit if a judge consents in certain places.

One such place? Argentina.

I cover the law in the US in my book WORLD ON MUTE. A guardian ( aka government in the case of migration or with guardianship awarded by the state) can be your government.

I cover how children are in forced marriages but then require their pedophile abusers consent to get divorced. Essentially setting up a legalized torture rape and abuse of children, who need to reach the age of majority to apply for divorce .

Consider the evidence of children being released into unvetted guardians in the US.

Peter Theil has hightailed it to Argentina.

Milei incidently adopted the noahide laws. ( baseless rumors say he is of mileiofsky and related to Benjamin Netanyahu)

Benjamin Netanyahu's birth name was Netanyahu; however his father, Benzion Mileikowsky, changed the family name to Netanyahu after moving to Mandatory Palestine in the 1920s. His grandfather, Nathan Mileikowsky, was a well-known Zionist rabbi who also began using the Hebrew surname on some of his writings

There is an esoteric Kabbalistic concept that says ( i’m no doubt butchering it)

“The Hebrew word for Messiah is Mashiach (משיח). In the Kabbalistic text Tikkunei Zohar, it is taught that the Messiah will come in the name of his Master, and that the Creator's name is found inside him.”

So of course the dyslexic writer noticed YAHweh was in NetanYAHu. Was that the rabbi’s intention all along? To put forth his son or grandson as the Messiah? Worth considering.

The date Maimonides has set for the Jewish redemption is coming fast to a close. October 2 2027.

Here is Milei acting out an antisemitic conspiracy theory and adopting the Noahide Laws and proposing to grant corporate personhood status to AI.

So pedophiles might be attracted to Argentina, and antichrist afficiando Peter Theil wants to go there.

Maybe Peter through Palentir is designated ( i think these tech brothers are orchestrated from the get go) to set up a satanic inversion on Judaism and Christ.

Think of it.

Church was set upon the disciple Peter. The Rock.

The palentir name for the ai system to search and destroy humans is the GOSPEL. Alex Karp. Well you know the fish reference for Christians. Karp is a kind of fish.

Alex the Fish.

I'm musing.

But one last tidbit.

There is an angel ( not a Christian angel) it's name is Asrael kind of pronounced like Israel. It has eyeballs all over it. One eye for every person born. Think of that eye as palentir. Nothing escapes Asrael.

Rendition here

https://youtube.com/shorts/36bc3MqQOdc

Now the role of the angel is to kill the soul on God's command. Isn't that a creepy as AF angel. It's literally an angel of death connected to each human. Asrael is known as the angel of death.

His duty was given to him long ago.

Watch short here

https://youtube.com/shorts/hA8GgWAaTdY

Angels are described in the book of Ekzekiel. Asrael is only known in Islam and Judaism. Not the Christian Bible.

I'd read the kjv and the Greek septuagint book of Ekzekiel for more on angels.

But satan or lucifer can not create. not a thing.

He can only imitate.

Palentir as the enforcement of the satanic church is my musing.

What do you think? About Theil, the pedo Argentina, Milei and the surveillance state being assembled.

Get WORLD ON MUTE.

Thank you for your support.

Share

Leave a comment