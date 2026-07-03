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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
4h

It just doesn't matter. This creation was made for us,for those waking up,uber aware,perceptive full of insight. Together we are power. I will turn my back on anyone that seeks to mandate ANY medical procedure or control me thru fear or desicration. "What if 'they' called for a war but nobody came?" What is inside of us is cleaner,purer and stronger than all the demon possesion in the world. We were born for this time. We will not fail ourselves nor the future - bc we are called chosen and faithful in many ways. We are still 'hoomans' and THAT is why Lucifer stands before No.1 and accuses us of being human day and night. The true depths of our lives in this creation is hidden from us - so we don't affect fat heads. We are the truth of a nation.

Cheers!

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
3h

Disgraceful. Yes, it is well-known that Bibi and Milei are closely related.

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