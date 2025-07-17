THE US Federal government is aware of liability resulting from weather modification and geoengineering so they rebranded to "weather research and forecasting."

“Why Are Governments Gaslighting the Public on Geoengineering?

2 December 2024 | ZeroGeoengineering.com | Everyone knows about geoengineering. There are decades of paper trails leading back to programs, proponents and budgets. Meanwhile, there is major opposition and lack of public consent to geoengineering reflected in legislation to ban atmospheric interventions.

Perhaps mainstream media, academics and government agencies keep rebranding and gaslighting the public about geoengineering and other atmospheric experimentation to avoid liability.

2007 EPA Geoengineering Report Acknowledges Potential Legal Liability for Adverse Consequences:

“Minimizing or at least efficiently handling any resulting legal liability for alleged adverse consequences. It appears likely that any attempt to implement engineered climate selection will result in lawsuits claiming damages for adverse weather conditions allegedly resulting from the project.” -p.4

Source

EPA Is geoengineering the first best step towards global climate change control 2007

Related

The U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) was established by Congress in 1990 and is comprised of 15 federal agencies including the EPA and FAA ( via the Department of Transportation).

Source

Urge your legislators to ban weather manipulation and polluting atmospheric interventions HERE

Why Are Governments Gaslighting the Public on Geoengineering?

2 December 2024 | ZeroGeoengineering.com | Everyone knows about geoengineering. There are decades of paper trails leading back to programs, proponents and budgets. Meanwhile, there is major opposition and lack of public consent to geoengineering reflected in legislation to ban atmospheric interventions.

Perhaps mainstream media, academics and government agencies keep rebranding and gaslighting the public about geoengineering and other atmospheric experimentation to avoid liability.

2007 EPA Geoengineering Report Acknowledges Potential Legal Liability for Adverse Consequences:

“Minimizing or at least efficiently handling any resulting legal liability for alleged adverse consequences. It appears likely that any attempt to implement engineered climate selection will result in lawsuits claiming damages for adverse weather conditions allegedly resulting from the project.” -p.4

EPA Is geoengineering the first best step towards global climate change control 2007

Related

The U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) was established by Congress in 1990 and is comprised of 15 federal agencies including the EPA and FAA ( via the Department of Transportation).

Source

Urge your legislators to ban weather manipulation and polluting atmospheric interventions HERE”

The above article was found at:

https://zerogeoengineering.com/2024/why-are-governments-gaslighting-the-public-on-geoengineering/

NEXT

Please consider that EPA conflicts of interest make the the agency incapable of legitimate oversight or opposition to atmospheric experimentation.

US Global Change Research Program (USGCRP)

US Global Change Research Program (USGCRP)

“The U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP), commissioned by the Global Change Research Act (GCRA) of 1990, serves the Congressional mandate for a “comprehensive and integrated U.S. research program which will assist the Nation and the world to understand, assess, predict, and respond to human-induced and natural processes of global change.” The program is overseen by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) of the Executive Office of the President (EOP), and is steered by the Subcommittee on Global Change Research (SGCR) of the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC). The SGCR is composed of senior officials representing the 13 participating Federal agencies. The program also includes several interagency working groups (IWGs) with members representing Federal agencies in Washington, DC and across the US.







The USGCRP National Coordination Office (NCO), located in Washington, DC, is comprised of a mix of UCAR employees, Federal detailees, and scientific fellows and interns, which worked in tandem with UCAR-Joint Office for Science Support (UCAR-JOSS) in Boulder, CO to provide for day-to-day operations, technical coordination and integration of interagency research and development efforts, program planning and management support, and communication and engagement opportunities for USGCRP.

USGCRP produces the National Climate Assessment (NCA), a status report about climate change science and impacts that is delivered to the President, Congress, and the public every four years, the third and most recent of which was released in May 2014.

Since 1989, USGCRP has produced Our Changing Planet, an annual report that summarizes recent programmatic achievements, near-term plans, and progress in implementing long-term.”

https://cpaess.ucar.edu/us-global-change-research-program-usgcrp

NEXT EXPOSURE ON THE CONFLICTS OF INTEREST.

USGCRP: The Global Changers

July 30, 2024 | ZeroGeoengineering.com | What is global change research ?

“…the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.” – 1986, President Ronald Reagan

The U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP)

Source

The U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) was established thirty-five years ago in 1989 by a Presidential Initiative and mandated by Congress in the Global Change Research Act (GCRA) of 1990.

The president at that time was George H. W. Bush, former Director of the [nefarious] Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) who had also served as United States Ambassador to the United Nations in 1971-1973 under the scandal-ridden Nixon administration.

Mr. Bush and leaders of 177 nations signed Agenda 21 in 1992, now known as Agenda 2030/2050.

Related: Behind the Green Mask by Rosa Koire

“What is at stake is more than one small country. It is a big idea, a new world order …” – 1991, George H.W. Bush

Link to Video HERE

Agenda 21 launched a global power grab and initiated coordinated efforts for “research programmes in global atmospheric chemistry…” p.315

Source UN Agenda 21

Under United Nations Agenda 21, international atmospheric chemistry “research” programs were adopted by member nations via the UN World Meteorological Organization.

Beyond the context of legitimate governance, polluting atmospheric interventions marketed as “research” have been ongoing for decades without public consent.

The Global Change Research Act of 1990:

Establishing the U.S. Global Change Research Program

Source

The Global Change Research Act summary describes international cooperation in global change research:

“Declares that the President should direct the Secretary of State to initiate discussions with other nations on: (1) international agreements to coordinate global change research; and (2) an international research protocol for cooperation on the development of energy technologies which have minimally adverse effects on the environment.”

Federal agencies involved in “global change research” include the Department of Agriculture (DOA), the Department of Commerce, (DOC), the Department of Defense (DOD), the Department of Energy (DOE), the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Department of the Interior (DOI), the Department of State (DOS), the Department of Transportation (DOT), the Department of Environmental Protection (EPA), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), National Science Foundation (NSF), Smithsonian Institution (SI), and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Source

Link To Our Changing Planet FY2024 USGCRP

No one voted for these agencies or for policies to mandate global change interventions.

The Department of State is linked with the United Nations, Intelligence agencies, as well as the USAID, an organization that has a history of working with the CIA.

Source

“Global change: changes in the global environment (including alterations in climate, land productivity, the ocean or other water resources, atmospheric chemistry, and ecological systems) that may alter the capacity of the Earth to sustain life.”

Source

Aerosols

“Improved understanding of the processes that regulate the size, number, and distribution of stratospheric aerosols and their impacts on climate is essential to informing policy considerations around ozone-depleting substances, emissions into the stratosphere from rockets and aircraft, and proposed methods of solar radiation management that involve injecting aerosols or aerosol-forming gases into the stratosphere…” p.7

Source

FISCAL YEAR 2024 USGCRP ANNUAL REPORT TO CONGRESS

Source

“Interagency Groups are USGCRP’s primary vehicle for implementing and coordinating global change research activities within and across agencies. The groups are composed of representatives from federal departments and agencies responsible for activities in each research area.”

Source

According to the 2023 White House document, Congressionally Mandated Research Plan and an Initial Research Governance Framework Related to Solar Radiation Modification, Solar Radiation Modification (SRM) experimentation is to be coordinated by the U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP).

The White House / Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) report states:

“This coordination role is mandated by the Global Change Research Act of 1990 and would apply to all Federally funded research into SRM, whether performed domestically or internationally, and whether involving natural or social science work.” -p.43

Link To White House Report Congressionally Mandated Research Plan and an Initial Research Governance Framework Related to Solar Radiation Modification

SABRE Platform: NASA WB-57 (noaa.gov)

Related

Atmospheric Aerosols

https://cpo.noaa.gov/atmospheric-aerosols-and-their-potential-roles-in-solar-climate-intervention-methods/

Atmospheric Chemistry

https://cpo.noaa.gov/divisions-programs/earth-system-science-and-modeling-division/atmospheric-chemistry-carbon-cycle-and-climate/

Climate Observations and Modeling

https://cpo.noaa.gov/divisions-programs/earth-system-science-and-modeling-division/climate-observations-and-monitoring/

Earth’s Radiation Budget

https://csl.noaa.gov/research/erb/

https://cpo.noaa.gov/divisions-programs/earth-system-science-and-modeling-division/earths-radiation-budget/

Modeling and Analysis

https://cpo.noaa.gov/divisions-programs/earth-system-science-and-modeling-division/modeling-analysis-predictions-and-projections/

CIA 1983 NOAA atmospheric and satellite Project

https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP86B00338R000200280024-6.pdf

USGCRP, 2022: The U.S. Global Change Research Program 2022–2031 Strategic Plan.

Source

Related

Legitimate Constitutional regulatory mechanisms to prohibit polluting atmospheric interventions are necessary to protect human health and our environment.

Nations and States must step up to defend the rule of law.

Mexico banned solar geoengineering in 2023. Eleven USA States introduced legislation in 2024 to ban SRM.

Send a message to your legislators to take action to prohibit SRM and other polluting atmospheric interventions HERE”

Share this:

Related

July 11, 2025

In "Articles"

August 25, 2018

In "Articles"

November 5, 2019

In "History"

Articles

Post navigation

← Weather Modification: The Ultimate Weapon?

The Atmosphere as Global Sensor? →

Recent Posts

Enter your email address to subscribe to ZEROgeoengineering.com and receive notification of new post

Name*



Email*



Subscribe to ZEROgeoengineering.com”

GO TO THIS SOURCE AND SUBSCRIBE. Seems like amazing work is taking place all around the Globe - and you want to give up hope? You know what is happening. People are looking to solve their own problems, and seeing how we are united. GOD BLESS MY READERS ESPECIALLY MY PRODIGAL SONS.

https://zerogeoengineering.com/2024/usgcrp-the-global-changers/

Another good review of the CONFLICTS OF INTERESTS

“NSF National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR)

14 June 2025 | ZEROGeoengineering.com | For decades the National Science Foundation (NSF) has been leading efforts in atmospheric experimentation. The declassified 1965 memo below documents NSF and US support for weather modification experiments.

Source

Source

The National Center for Atmospheric Research, aka NCAR, is sponsored by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and managed by the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR), which is also funded by NSF. According to their website, about 95% of UCAR funding comes from the federal government. Partners below are also collaborators in the US Global Change Research Program (USGCRP).

Source

NSF NCAR Research Aviation Facility (RAF) – Earth Observing Laboratory

Source

NSF NCAR Research Aviation Facility (RAF) Plans and Schedules

Source

Source

NASA Airborne Science Program Deployment Schedule

https://airbornescience.nasa.gov/aircraft_detailed_cal Source

NASA Mission Tools Suite

NASA Atmospheric Composition Focus Area

https://airbornescience.nasa.gov/aircraft/Gulfstream_V_NSF_NCAR

https://airbornescience.nasa.gov/aircraft/C-130_NSF_NCAR

https://airbornescience.nasa.gov/aircraft/King_Air_350_NSF_U_Wyoming”

https://zerogeoengineering.com/2025/nsf-national-center-for-atmospheric-research-ncar/

I found this research listed in a comment on a post that is now deleted on Linked in. I had copied the links over to substack and chose to revisit it now.

REMEMBER. People power is politics. Politics is not waiting for a hero. Politics is not voting once every 4 years. POLITICS IS EVERY DAY AND ALL DAY LONG. POLITICS IS YOUR Personal political power. And you have it baby. You have so much of it.!!!!!!!!!

talk to your neighbors

Have confidence in pushing back on narratives

All the tools you have are already at your disposal.

your strengths are what matters.

So will the FDA take care of the shots to our satisfaction. So will the EPA release and be transparent?

Looks like this zerogeoengineering folk are already on it.

All the things you think are just conspiracy theories need the word theory struck out.

You know what you can trust. What God gave you. Join me in the heretical thought of you as a PRECIOUS CHILD OF GOD and worthy of life. Then you might know that is what breaches the divide. us. us us us us us

we are politics and they want our silence

because their demons told them that the words would come and come and come and come and defeat their bombs, division.

I don’t know how long it take us to win. But you remember me when I am gone as a part of this great amazing resistance. But just part of it!!!!!!! what generation will win I don’t know. do something for the UNBORN. do something for the generations younger than us.

defeat the carbon prison

the digital prison

take down the watching surveillance

disrupting our sense of community by pushing us all around the world has to be defeated by uniting with those here that we are told to hate. as soon as we switch it there is a COLLECTIVE gulp by those nasty globalists.

it’s kung fu. kung fu all their moves.

Is Trump legit on this issue and getting played.

I mean that deep state - IS DEEP BABY. You can’t melt it like wax, In some ways you have to make them double agents one subscriber at a time. Hey you reading this. I see you.

We need to save them from themselves. They haven’t looked up for a while. They are driving the titanic blind into an iceberg. mk ultra blind slaves and the rest of them. The notion of experts only and that the people won’t become the heroes we need is so “elite” and classist.

I come from a pulp and paper town and worked and thought my way to where I got to, and where I am now. It may be nothing to you. And I am such a tiny fleck in the universe. But I love my life and the possibility that what I imperfect write might change the trajectory for the better.

Imagine we all embrace our personal power to deviate from what power instructs. if power is owning it. by now you know. it is polluted. full of parasites.

See the Chapter in my BooK World on Mute:

MIND WAR IS getting you to sit down lost and confused before the kinetic WAR even starts. FUCKING GET UP EH. MIND WAR IS being hopeless and defeated before they raise a gun to your face. MIND WAR is subjugating the population before they even come in.

So how do we win. in your mind first. strengthen that daily. whatever that means for you. You cant cant win. unless you win in your head first. we aren’t going to stumble into winning. nope. so you have to put in your mind first. put it there. all plans start in the mind. All good starts in the mind. You can’t succeed at anything accidentally or by happenstance.

make the recipe up as you go if you have to. but take those steps. Millions of people are pushing in their sphere of expertise and knowledge. It is not Trump, or any other one leader that can win this. We do.

Put it in your head even when every other message tells you to give up. the give up porn is all through the freedom movement. screw that.

Put hope and the vision of winning in your head. someone needs to be thinking it. why not millions and millions of us. They aren’t afraid of our political power: OH YES THEY ARE. LOOK HOW THEY WANT TO CONTROL IT. they aren’t afraid of our words; OH HOLY SHIT THEY ARE THEY ARE THEY ARE THEY ARE THEY ARE SO AFRAID OF OUR WORDS THEY ARE CREATING THE PERFECT SYSTEM OF CENSORSHIP.

THEY aren’t afraid of public prayer and scripture. OH WHY THEY ARE. THEY do dark things for dark things to grow. SHINE A LIGHT SHINE A LIGHT SHINE A LIGHT.

i

i believe

i believe that

i believe that we

i believe that we can

I BELIEVE THAT WE CAN WIN. AND WE WILL WIN.

get up and do and be what you need to be. with a total strut in your step.

alright I am a total sap.

I am the author of World On Mute. it is on amazon.

buy the book World on Mute - go to the chapter on POW camps. When you are in a POW camp you have to be a leader and your job is to strengthen your fellow man - their mind. Reject giving up.

GET STRONG IN EVERYWAY.

Share

Share

Leave a comment