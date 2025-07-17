LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
25m

Citizens need to collectively gather samples around Properties across the Country when the Skies are covered with Chemtrails have them tested and also when there are none and record all for evidence

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julie Pettiford's avatar
Julie Pettiford
6m

Lisa I came across an interesting podcast. It’s on clubgrubbery.com.au it’s an interview with Astrid Stuckelber blowing the whistle big time on the UN WHO and a whole lot more. It’s 2and 1/2 hours long but well worth the time. It explains everything the world and humanity is facing. Even the vaticans involvement in the UN’s one world religion plans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture