Both sites have the same premise. You have to ‘register’. then you gain access to the other members.

I knew dating org modus operandi for new apps that would front end fake women. why. well so the paying men would join.

we have these very similar sites coming out with the same concept. tell us everything about yourself FIRST and then you can… do whatever ,meet local freedom fighters.

are they dating organizations rebranded as freedom organizations or do they feel a bit too deep statey to you?

they do to me.

completely big globalist state to me.

well. What are the organizations working that I like in Canada

Action4Canada.

Action4 Canada is Christian and their work is excellent especially in pushing back on gender ideology permeating schools and on pushing back on the smart city climate madness. Most importantly they have the basis to bring people together by postal code. They are great for putting other like minded individuals together. However because of their Christian first mission, they might not have as the same Canadian participation as they would if they weren’t faith based. If hanging out with Christians is not a deterrent to you I think you should join as a non Christian.

they use the same idea of a hub in each community with centralized documents and education and pushes. It really is fantastic that way. That way each hub isn’t reinventing the wheel. They collect great material and do great education. They care about Canada I love it.

I can see that faith is important, I also see expanding the mission of pushing back against the globalists should involve a broader base.

if you are in the US you should copy the Action4Canada concept which connects people by community and sends out delegations as groups to council meetings, to school board meetings etc. have a central hub with a community leader in each hub reporting up. There are local matters being dealt with but it has the benefit of the centralized documents and leadership.

Gays against Groomers is another organization that is pushing back in the US across the US and based on local connections. Maybe you are part of the rainbow and are worried that transhumanism and bio digital convergence has taken over the T and rainbow.

What other organizations are doing great work in your communities?

How do you stay meet locals doing work. Keep in mind every organization is going to have the possibility of an embedded deep state operative. fully on the pay roll of some NGO. but fear not they may end up getting the salary and becoming a turn coat. having an hope mantra is something way more attractive then the death cult.

the death cult and their satanic occult messages everywhere and it is getting tiresome. Even the most devout net zero and WEF member has got to be tired of the Alistair Crowley kill the sheep messages. What makes you not a sheep? is it being a killer. or is it being a soldier of faith and freedom.

Ya. so the benefit of being part of a local community working for freedom is obvious. Those are the types of connections communities should have. used to have. there was no state social net. Instead communities took care of their members.

I read the other day someone who suggested serial killers were a deep state invention to create distrust. Like masking, mandates, Qr codes and arrows in the store but different.

So tell me are those trap sites or the real deal.

who else are you following that puts you touch with locals in your own area so you can do ‘delegations’ to your council.

How about it Australia what is working over there?

waking people is hard work. It is much nicer to do it in a group.

my suggestion is this: go to every school board meeting in your neighbourhood. You will meet the parents and their supporters trying to speak against the silencing of parents concerned with curriculum. Those are the freedom fighters in the making they will be friends you can go to council for on C40 cities, on the municipal deep state, on the smart city infrastructure. They will be a group for blanketing a neighborhood with flyers, or hosting local speakers. i will zoom the municipal deep state or food chain reaction game.

The other thing you can do is start a small info zone where you hand out information about CBDC; or the smart city; or the consumptive interventions of the c40 city. do it in a new location but invite supporters who were interested to join you next time. Try to make it a group endeavor.

In Canada there are still spots that freedom fighters collect weekly for meeting or marching. I can tell you that I went to a protest that i got hit by a DEW weapon. some crowd dispersal thing aimed at my neck. It burned like HELL! so maybe i am a targeted person. These weapons in our smart city and used against people gathering are dangerous to have about. it is a real problem. If you have ideas let me know.

In the UK I love TOGETHER.

there are whatssap groups that came about as a result of trying to figure out where the ULEZ cameras were. I think there is something very intuitive that happens when groups organize.

Also pro-life groups also come with a mailing list and an ability to communicate and to meet together. These groups push back on issues that might be important to you.

euthanasia speech; sterilization of minors; abortion.

If you think all sterilization abortion and euthanasia are rights. Well that is one perspective. Once you see it as death culture and the owning of humanity including their reproduction you might see it altered. Ie. I have posts on the ecto genesis the artificial placental technology and really the goal of all this is the selling us our humans back. or birthing them in pods as slaves.

Some think the population they are coming for is all.

too many structures that suggest they want to profit from us for that to be right. it may be that as they move for their ultimate control they will start to see the flaws in their plans. perhaps that is an angle. the people in the WEF that are there for good times need to be able to continue to profit. they like their pharma, big food, big ag whatever companies. in some sense that is the divide and conquer strategy. if you kill the whole economy with net zero or with all this malthusian bull shit, you lose you capitalism.

so those two factions can go at it a bit. what’s the fun of totalitarianism unless your the sort that likes to be in charge of death squads. couldn’t you just do MMA or some such thing.

Faith groups, whether Jewish, Christian, Sikh, or Muslim are becoming a manner to push back on various issues. We saw collaboration, including with our natives in the freedom Convoy.

(the deep state btw can game terrorism to be something that works for them as a tool of division. They can fund terrorist organization, protests like antifa that become violent so that they have the result and the solution they want. never trust a war. it is a racket and we aren’t in it. unless the draft comes for us. you become healthy enough to fight or a useless eater)

Well tell me what is working for you in your community. How are you meeting the pack in your community, so you can start the transformative change that comes with acting in a pack.

WE HAVE TO COORDINATE A BIT IN ORDER TO

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

