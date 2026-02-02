He is being Asked by his followers to.cover the Noahide laws. There is a movement to expose the requirement to decapitate and enslave. This is a Protestant. I will forward a Catholic expose., a messianic Jewish review, an orthodox review, a Baptist review and a catholic rejection of the noahide laws.

I have found rejection where I look. Or is this a blossoming area of truth being circulated.

I note in each a bit of christian infighting seeking to show some cooperation with different Christians as cooperating with the noahide laws or being bamboozled by them.

I don't think that is an important focus.

Time is short. I hope to find Muslim discussion of the noahide laws soon. Given their mosques must close along with churches.

I have forwarded this to freedom fighter Jewish people. I have yet to see a willingness to engage. But the Overton window is shifting.

I hope to see rejection there too. God is so wonderful and amazing. We are connected.

Lucifer painting, rothschild and a dude called Maria Abramovic. I don't know but could be a baphomet.

The blood thirsty art.

The Epstein files. The new pefo symbols of the triangle within the triangle ingulfing our communities.

The millions of children mentioned in the latest traunch. Pedo curriculum, pedo stickers on our banks, cross walks.

It keeps showing itself. Is it connected to the satanic inversion of the noahide laws.

Bill c-9 is connected when fools swallow pride.

A satanic demonic blood thirsty child torture order uses satanic inversions to infect our religions And bewitch them. Today let's pray the demons are bound and cannot lie to the prey that do their bidding.

Imagine the Rothschilds and minions seeing and understanding and the legions of demons bound. Imagine knowing the measure of your life is the measure of your eternity.

Well.

Love you all. I suspect these things are all connected. Don't you.

Or no this is like a covid vaccine wrapped up in notions of SAFE

AND

EFFECTIVE.

Safe from plurality of religion, safe from dissent. Effective peace at the end of an endless sword.

But do you think Judaism conjured this.

The rothschild's fascination with darkness and control is…

Or no. Was it infected like the rest of society.

Darkness is playing with us. The cure is to let these secrets out of their obscurity. We do it in a way that permits people of all religions to reject these.

I claim God's jurisdiction. Mankind has been letting the demons into our realm. It is time to let the Holy spirit work through you.

You do NOT KNOW YOUR POWER. NOT THE LEAST OF IT.

step on fear . Hear it shatter like a plate breaking at a wedding.

