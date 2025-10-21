Those graffiti are allegedly dark arts demon portals.

“Closing demonic portals is one of the most important things you can do. Satanists exploit the “soul tie,” something God created for good, and use it for evil. These soul ties are helping to power the chemtrails with energy from the people in your community. As you walk or drive by these portals, the demonic are able to gain a foothold in your life. You are cursed, and so is everyone who goes by. Why? Because they are evil, and we allow them to exist, and by allowing them to exist and not removing them immediately, we come into agreement with them. Locate and paint over the portals.



Deuteronomy 7:26 Neither shalt thou bring an abomination into thine house, lest thou be a cursed thing like it: but thou shalt utterly detest it, and thou shalt utterly abhor it; for it is a cursed thing. By allowing these things to exist in our land, the land, and the people in it, become cursed.



Satanists place these marks in busy areas to gain power from the souls of men. They are hunting the souls of you, your family, and everyone in the community. Ezekiel​​ 13:20 “wherewith ye there hunt the souls to make them fly.” This is one of the reasons why people experience many health problems, are sick, tired and have low energy all the time.



It is important to coordinate people in your community to fight back against these portals, because as soon as you close them the satanists will try to place more in the area. If you have a group of people from your community, church, work or school to daily go over the area and remove new tags, you should be able to keep things clean, both physically and spiritually.”

https://web.archive.org/web/20160702093836/http://www.chemtrailsaredemonic.org/howToDefeatTheChemtrails.php

Halloween. Use it for Trick or Truth. Place theylied.ca in candy bags. Put give this to your parents on it. Or use Notsafeandnoteffective.com it will have the AIN tribunal order.

Or if you are Christian, put “God bless you. You are a loved child of God and he is searching for your heart, because you are loved by him."

Do not be content on any sidelines. There are no more sidelines.

Also if you want to project anything using a projector that isn't “say no to digital id” or “ elite pedophile cult members belong in cages not kids"

You could project this.

Trick or Truth. Anyone thinks we should leave the parents asleep or the kids not blessed? Pfft. A dark demonic order assembles. Anyone deploying bioweapons is doing so for genocide. I don't minimize the holocaust.

Dark arts want you thinking their festivus is a nothing burger. Start the praise songs, the worship. Bless the houses in your neighborhood.

Bless each child that comes to your door. Bless them.

God bless you you are loved.

Refute the hex.

Bind the demons and release the angels.

If you don't notice the cult at the top is a bunch of satanic good for nothing creeps, you didn't watch the Olympic black mass in display.

If they are being spiritual, what does it hurt you to get in the game. Paint over their portals, drop blessing and truth, sing loudly and praise or run the Pfizer film on a loop.

