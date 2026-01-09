I provided expert testimony under oath you might be interested in.

https://rumble.com/v6x1fw0-lisa-miron-jun-21-2025-kitchener-ontario.html

Our “human rights" are satanic inversions that now include protection of pedophilic marriages to their victims.

Also I'm down 15 pounds ( and counting) since that video. Mainly through push ups, squats, wall sits and stairs. I will keep you posted on this goal too, if interested. My ski accident in 2022 kept me in bed so long my body structurally changed. I had lost the ability for my mind to connect to my left leg. I say it was God's gift to me to work and think on what he wanted me to do. And I did that. Once lame for so long, my physical body in many ways was unimportant. I was just glad to move at all. I would continually get reinjured as my tendons on the leg had shortened and thinned. I would be back in bed. So I made narrow my physical goals. I've decided for health to push through the muscle atrophy and regain the tremendous strength and physical abilities I lost. One thing I noticed was that I never blamed or raged against God. I adapted immediately to my circumstances. I felt he knew what was best for me.

Proverbs 19:21 “Many are the plans in the mind of a man,

but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand.”

It was during that time I compiled my research that formed the basis of WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

This pedophile emancipation research came out of my work delving into my work looking at Trustee Mike Del Grande, whose story is in the book.

Of course he was right. This video will show you.

Now Romans 12 is most instructive for us. In a time when the World gives us constant prodding messages on what and how to think about others in our world-

“12 I appeal to you therefore, brothers,[a] by the mercies of God, to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your spiritual worship.[b] 2 Do not be conformed to this world,[c] but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.[d]”

We all can contribute according to our gifts and abilities and should pray to know what the contribution should be.

“Romans 12

Gifts of Grace

3 For by the grace given to me I say to everyone among you not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think, but to think with sober judgment, each according to the measure of faith that God has assigned. 4 For as in one body we have many members,[e] and the members do not all have the same function, 5 so we, though many, are one body in Christ, and individually members one of another. 6 Having gifts that differ according to the grace given to us, let us use them: if prophecy, in proportion to our faith; 7 if service, in our serving; the one who teaches, in his teaching; 8 the one who exhorts, in his exhortation; the one who contributes, in generosity; the one who leads,[f] with zeal; the one who does acts of mercy, with cheerfulness.”

We are looking for vengeance for these covid years. It is coming.

“19 Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it[i] to the wrath of God, for it is written, “Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.” 20 To the contrary, “if your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink; for by so doing you will heap burning coals on his head.” 21 Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”

I have so many verses that give hope.

Jeremiah 29:11

Yesterday I think I was diverted from someone with evil intent over my physical being. I will not describe it here. Pray for each other.

What I describe in the video should be sshared.all those genuflecting to the syrup of dei are creating the means to set up a horrific society.

My book is 500 pages full of the system of the Beast. Find it on Amazon in your country. Give it to a person caught by the speech committees.

We need courage from the Lord. Because evil needs a response from good. Set out to good and ask God for your area to contribute.

If you have written on bill c-9 you have the emails ready, write a new letter send the entire list of mps a Bible verse a day imporing they vote no on bill c-9.

If you a Muslim send them verses of your holy book. And so on.

(When the body of Christ moves, incredible things happen.)

