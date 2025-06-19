Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackAre children Safe in Canada- National Citizens Inquiry Live witnesses now.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAre children Safe in Canada- National Citizens Inquiry Live witnesses now.LawyerlisaJun 19, 202513Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackAre children Safe in Canada- National Citizens Inquiry Live witnesses now.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore62Sharehttps://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/live/I will be presenting evidence on Saturday late afternoon.SubscribeShareLeave a comment13Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackAre children Safe in Canada- National Citizens Inquiry Live witnesses now.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore62Share
Thank-you for sharing. I am looking forward to hear what you have to say on this important topic.
I don’t think children are safe in any country.
I am confident that your presentation will be just perfect !!!
Know that we are all with you and will be praying for your success.