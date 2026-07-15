Who thinks this is bat shit crazy???

And not remotely the political system.

All sitting politicians should show us their will. Oh you're a mayor and die? Whose the new aipac mayor, trustee, judge, AG? Blah blah blah.

Noahide decapitator.

Oh it's satan running the show?

Because she was there for his speeches.

So were these people. Attend a speech in the last decade? You could inherit an AIPAC POSITION IN ANY GOVERNMENT on the planet. It's ok. Just catch the war ball.

Got it.

FYI I asked chat got to make me this meme. Chat made Darline black. I thought that was just so extra funny. The second meme with me giving skin color instructions is up top.

Anyways we’re all memes to them.

Expendable kelipot.

#kelipotrights

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