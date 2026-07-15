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LtJ's avatar
LtJ
2h

Just more proof not one brain cell is needed to be a Senator, or Congresscritter, Legislator for that matter....heck, you do not even need to be a lawyer to be a judge, do you?

How about sheriff??........no law experience necessary!

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Donna's avatar
Donna
2h

Wow.

(I say that a lot. I haven't got the words for that. )

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