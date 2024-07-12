Buying water.

Traffic.

Bird migration.

Canceled flights.

THANK HEAVENS ai is tracking it all.

And the Rockefeller foundation is on top of it all to get it done!!!

But if you have TO MONITOR ALL HUMAN ACTIVITIES…BECAUSE PANDEMIC… and the WHO requires you to do it…

Well it's virtually carte Blanche on the elimination of privacy….on any topic in the living and non living kingdoms. Purchasing. Your shit that you flush. Flying driving. Eating. Not eating.

“Signs of a major disease outbreak can show up in the most unexpected places. To prevent another pandemic, that data needs be quickly interpreted, and the findings shared, so people at every level of society can make smart decisions that save lives.

The Rockefeller Foundation is providing up to $150 million in funding to the Pandemic Prevention Institute (PPI), a collaborative organization with a global network of partners committed to building data sets and analytics needed to detect, mitigate, and prevent pandemics. The Foundation also renewed its call for expanded collaboration to strengthen the global pandemic and epidemic intelligence ecosystem.

See the signals. Speed the response. Stop outbreaks. That’s the goal of the Pandemic Prevention Institute. Working towards a #PandemicFreeFuture​.”

Somehow it looks like WE HAVE THE FOOL PROOF MANDATE TO SPY ON YOU. THE INTERNATIONAL AGREEMENTS in place TO DO SO. And all of any aggregation of data is relevant.

Unless you are fooled. And are extremely grateful that the abnormally wealthy are tracking this TO AVOID PANDEMICS. Not to profit on them and steal from people when they are declared and we get locked down.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

Share

Leave a comment



