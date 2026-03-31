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“In this conversation, Mehdi Hasan sits down with Stephen Kapos – an 88-year-old British-Hungarian Holocaust survivor, who was forced to go into hiding at the age of seven, was separated from his mother and father, lost 15 members of his family to the Nazi concentration camps, and witnessed the total destruction of cities during the war. Today, Kapos has become one of the most vocal pro-Palestinian voices among Jewish Holocaust survivors.

Mehdi also asks Kapos about those who have cited similarities between Donald Trump’s fascistic leadership in the US and Nazi Germany in the 1920s and 30s. Kapos says it’s “absolutely” a fair comparison.

Watch the full interview where the two discuss Kapos’ experience as a Jewish, pro-Palestine activist, his rejection of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, and why he will continue to fight for the children of Gaza.”

Give Jewish dissent actual voices.

Real peace isn't found in the Laws of Kings and Wars. It is found through compassion for those we are here with.

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