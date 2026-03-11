Own the science, own the coverage, own the publication, and own the words.

Bill c-9 deceives by not show casing it's true power.

what is anti-science?once the methodology exists to frame anything within elite owned science, aka chipping, nanotechnology, green monster, cognitive smart city, silent weapons, mk ultra, wars, drones, then dissent from elite sterilization control systems, becomes antisemitism.

and your dissent is hate speech. then captured under bill c-9. Or insert your framework.

this means Jewish people in dissent too. Those elites who maverick words as the enemy while not targeting the hateful systems they set up are atrocious. Most Jewish people are assimilated don't think this way or are deceived too.

a satanic hierarchy has decided to use them. Please use your speech to decry this system and not those who may be innocent of this. We need to.invite this dissent to include Jewish people.

“This video features a guest D’var Torah delivered by Dr. Peter Hotez at Congregation Emanu El in Houston, Texas, on September 10, 2021. Dr. Hotez speaks on the themes of Shabbat Shuvah, focusing on Tikkun Olam (repairing the world) through a scientific lens, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Key Highlights:



Science Tikkun (11:31): Dr. Hotez discusses his approach to using science for humanitarian purposes, specifically developing low-cost vaccines for neglected tropical diseases and COVID-19.



Vaccine Development (8:46): He highlights the work of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development in creating a COVID-19 vaccine for global use, particularly in India and Indonesia.



Personal Experiences (6:16): He reflects on his experience working in a Washington D.C. emergency room during the 9/11 attacks and his personal connection to the community.



Addressing Antisemitism (13:46): Dr. Hotez addresses the rise of anti-vaccine sentiment and its intersection with antisemitism and political extremism, which he has faced personally.



Optimism for the Future (14:36): Despite the challenges, he expresses hope that vaccinating the population will lead to a better future and a return to normalcy.”

I'll be optimistic whe we are freed from the absurdity of having to agree with a death march disguised as morality.

If your views cannot sustain debate, what do they hide?

And to those who deny this is going on or that noahide laws, or the kabbalah, or the Tanya texts are dangerous to the “goy” - you are uneducated or desire the outcome.

We don't trust the pedo occultocracy that has infiltrated everywhere including our religions.

You want the Bible and our words.

It's because you see these as weapons that can take you down.

How many Christians want the old testament which is a Jewish text declared as hate speech?

Who allegedly wrote that?

Words. The Achilles heel.

Is the kefifa a hate symbol under bill c-9?

Ie protesting war in… insert.smart city confined habitants bombed into oblivion while describing them as Amalek so as to justify it as promotion of the entrance of the mossioch?

Stop hate speech laws. They are one speech totalitarianism disguised like morality.

And we are f’cking done with it.

If I hear judeo Christian values one more time I will vomit. Please judeo friends tell me how the noahide decapitation of Christians is a value i want to support.

please judeo Christian followers of Rebel News learn the noahide laws and publicly reject them and ask Rebel News to understand them.

I don't want to be censored for application of control matrix.

TRUMP SIGNED THE NOAHIDE LAWS. SO guess what Christian.zionists.

You been played by Scofield.

Free speech is what elite hiding in religions governments, secret societies and power structures are afraid of. Why.

Because speech. And the word of God are related in John 1.

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God"

This is the description of the Word of God as Jesus. with God at creation united, yet separate.

And it is the most beautiful sentence I have ever contemplated.

Genesis 1:2 describes the Holy Spirit

“Now the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters".

And was the Holy Spirit even recognizable by Pharoahs? indeed. Even the pagans could see the Holy Spirit in awe.

Genesis 41:38

“And Pharaoh said unto his servants, Can we find such a one as this is, a man in whom the Spirit of God is?”

That was Joseph he spoke of.

Being fruitful is not planting fruiting trees in Israel, it is being moved by the spirit of God. Those are the fruits God yearns for.

The speech that is desired is to usher in darkness.

But this too was decided.

In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.

2 And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.

3 And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.

4 And God saw the light, that it was good: and God divided the light from the darkness.

If the Bible is to be banned it is because those championing darkness has read it.

So should you.

Jesus comes back with a sword from his mouth.

You cannot fear the Son aka the Word and deny him, both at the same time.

Once you hear the word. You may find you are his sheep.

Darkness will not overcome.

not the Word.

Not the Spirit.

Not the fruit of the Spirit.

Not even what God defines as Good.

If words are the true weapons why do you fear those who fear truth.

