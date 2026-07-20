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LtJ's avatar
LtJ
3hEdited

I have a VERY BIG QUESTION....

Can ANY ONE define the EXACT meaning of 'Hate Speech'????

If I tell my wife, I do not like the shoes she has on....is that hate speech??? or if I said, I hate those shoes???

What about if some one is breaking into my house?.....'hey mr burglar, I hate the fact you broke into my house"....can he then sue or jail me for 'hate speech'???

Is there a 'REAL DEFINITION' for Hate Speech???

Or is this decided by those holding a gun to our heads???

Just askin

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2 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
:Stuart-james.'s avatar
:Stuart-james.
3hEdited

There is no realistic definition for so-called hate speech, for the English language is so powerful with meaning of words, any attempt to navigate becomes ludicrous. What we are experiencing is typical fraudulent political double talk, that only serves to distract and silence dissent of government their criminal activities.

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