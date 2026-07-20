If you cannot oppose what a foreign country does without that being hate speech youve run into an absurdity.

Remember there are Israelis that oppose this war criminal too. So how about it? Can we in Canada side with the Israelis that dislike Netanyahu? Does hate speech mandating a particular political party? Or a particular Jewish side in Israel. If bibi gets replaced by a pacifist non surveillance state politician is the law that we have to disagree with bibi and agree with the new ruler?

How granular and absurd will it get. One mask no mask two mask, four. Just nod to sicophant authoritarianism? Follow the arrows on the floor in the store…wherever they go.

Remember jew and gentile are being coaxed into the surveillance state alike. One thinks they need it for their safety from the other. We each have a blind spot. Is there something you can't see until it's too late because your blindspot.

Left right divided we cannot see. The globalists optimize the media for every division.

together we stand a better chance.

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