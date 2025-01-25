My war theory of SSRI Et al anti depressants expands on his book quite simply.

Get a massive amount of your target society on these. Make sure ingredients and manufacturering capacity is in war making country and not in target society. Hide the known side effect of suicide (and violent aggression) when suddenly or improperly weaned from medication from target country. In a declaration of war, or under some guise or ruse, cease providing the ingredients and medication suddenly to target society. Watch mass sudden withdrawal effects collapse and induce suicide in target population. War without bullets.

Many studies show erxercise is equivalent to, or better than antidepressants. Talk to your doctor about safely reducing and weaning your antidepressant use.

Would you know how to wean yourself in an event that interrupted your supply.

Your duty to fellow man and your lovedones? To create mental strength, cultivate hope in others and enable organized resistance Reclamation of our society from death cult totalitarians.

Learn and teach elements of self sufficiency. Exit their #HARMA solution treadmill.

Support those in your communities.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST. BELIEVE IN THE POSSIBLE THAT RESIDES IN YOU. BELIEVE YOU ARE GOD LOVED CHOSEN AND VALUABLE. It is a nonaccident you are alive in these times. You are important. Thankyou for your support.

Share

Leave a comment