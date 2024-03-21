I have yet to see throngs of people from South Korea attempt to get into North Korea so they too can give their government every morning their number 2 for the state fertilizer. I do not recall the West Germans aching to get into East Germany for freedom.

Stalin killed millions. Starved them.

Mao killed 50 million - to 60 million.

But the posh lefties, sipping their frappes plotting the end of capitalism are convinced they will love it. Do they even like camping? Do they think they will miss outfits. Or food?

why do we embrace the cruelty of communism ? or do the Fabians aspire after the efficiency of depopulation? they all think the odds will favor them. But they have no imaginations.

I have a sincere belief that many work only in their little corner without any vision at the overall picture. They are ideologically convinced of the right of their pursuit.

Who has time to dissect all various pieced and put them together. So someone is pro-vax for instance and is in medicine or media, or Hollywood and they have the ‘job’ to promote it. they do their full time gig plus this extra side income or whatever.

Another person is activated against ‘hate’ and concerns themselves only with the advancement of the LGBTQplus spaces. Another one is a union member and hopes to bring greater ‘solidarity’ or union brotherhood, without conceiving what they destroy.

Everyone is in a little silo doing a need to know task. but when you observe it all you see the strings are being moved and directed.

Someone works on wind power and is convincing themselves they have the right side of history and adore the publications that teach them far right or questioning is evil and silence is good. another one wants to dismantle dams on the promise of the salmon returning (just another clean source of energy gone and all the infrastructure investment that put it in place). and on and on. all working. At the behest of a direction and overarching view. All these destroyers of the nation state, of religion of freedom see the piece of the elephant that they adore. that is why they are there.

But I must say. No one lays down the laws I have seen and read and does it for any utopia. that is not what is advancing. I know i have my haters here for the purpose of whatever report you want or need to do to attempt at my destruction. Good. Hopefully with all the posts you will consider which side to be on. You will recognize what is evil about what marches. The doubt you feel in your heart is that you too want hope for humanity.

Digital feudalism will not be that hope. the trap will require so few who aren’t within the trap. so few. Why do you believe you or yours are better off with this evil. No one will be. The most amazing thing is that you can switch sides. What a brilliant idea. Glad you thought of it.

TYRANNY in letters is nothing.

Well the Cubans may now also be in revolt against there communists. staged as the chaos or legitimate?

Take down the Beast.

Don’t despair it gives no positive outcome.

Everyday average people are waking up. What I also suspect is that formerly hardliners on the left are discovering the agenda and their role in it and altering their ideology. We will see if that picks up soon.

“Just 15% of Canadians got updated COVID vaccines this fall, new figures show

Latest shots were designed to shore up protection against current variants, including newly flagged JN.1”

https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/just-15-of-canadians-got-updated-covid-vaccines-this-fall-new-figures-show-1.7064240

85% are not the original cohort of anti-vax. So What DOES THAT NUMBER SAY. that many many reject the media pushing; they see news they ignore; they may not say hey tinfoil hatter you were right. But that statistic means something. It means we are wiser. Now we need people to see the destruction they themselves contribute must be undone.

Don’t give up dear readers. who among us is David. maybe many. I know so much pain and suffering goes around this planet. But don’t despair. As long as you have breath God wants you to have hope. What a beautiful way to live. With hope. do it despite all the things we learn. Do it despite them. We realize Christmas for instance is not the gifts it is the people in our lives. We realize communities are what defeats Globalism.

Put hope in your heart. Resist their darkness everywhere. And if you are a LION

WELL ROAR ALREADY.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

Share

Leave a comment