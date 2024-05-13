No silence, no quiet prayer outside abortion clinics.

No gathering outside libraries to protest drag queen story hour.

Whatever restrictions result from campus protests.

No protests around hospitals schools places of worship.

Just because you have a religion that makes you subjective don't forget how it works or the goals.

How it works.

Create problem. Mandate a solution that they want.

What they want.

Eliminate effective expression of dissent. Think all other forms of censorship rolling out. This is a goal pusued systematically. Social credit and for the linking of the online and outside worlds in a complete inescapable program.

Rolling out are categories of speech restrictions. Once in place enlarge the category.

Transgender silence is ubiquitous. It's purpose is the silence and to normalize intense body modifications. Then add transhumanism and remove effective discussion or dissent on the rfid tag under the skin.

call it hate

Make the system strong. Then enlarge the category and your neural link is deployed connected to social credit and #CBDC(nanotech) and your dissent is punishable under the system we are erecting. THIS IS DIGITAL BEO FEUDALISM AND THE ULTIMATE COLONIALISM. The left activists drive a zillion miles an hour into this prison system while looking in the rear view mirror.

Trans rights are for piggy backing transhumanism and outlawing our dissent to a control mechanism in our bodies. Convince me otherwise cis and trans nomenclature are nonaccidental. It is for trans (humanism rights).

Hate of Jews is expanding to expressing disagreeing with actions of Israel. And George Soros.

First hate of Jews should be defined relating to the person. That is antisemitism and wrong.

Mind you I have hated people I went to school with that were jerks (Christian as it happens) It's action that is wrong since emotions are a weird thing to outlaw.

Second in one nationalist fervor Jews will lose democratic rights and principles. They will create a system that disagreeing with their government will not be possible. Imagine. Because they are under attack this rolls out. Then it by definition becomes anti semitimism to not to agree with WHATEVER A GOVERNMENT DOES, WITH WHOEVER IS IN POWER. This creates a loop that provides ultimate power to a government.

Have we learned nothing.

why do we think only good people with goals we imbue to them will come in power.

Sorry for thinking out of the box. But just look at the rollino out of boxes every where.

Last. On this controversial topic. Create the category. Then expand the category. If disagreeing with anything Israel does is hate, then think like a globalist. (Nations are becoming globalist fiefdoms. See it or not. Exclude Israel for …why).

Just expand the category. Stop. Think. I'm not going to write the 2030 goals all. Then any globalistjust needs to put the goal or reason through Israel and it is hate to disagree. I think out of the box. I raise this because none are. I raise it coldly analytically without emotion.

There is censorship through covid that harmed millions, billions. And the globalists only find censorship as the further tool to their programs.

since it is a censorship tool it must be turned around and examined like all others.

If Israel is a democracy to preserve then outlawing democracy and dissent with the government shouldn't be on the table. I would think that this harms Israeli people the most. Again. I raise this in love with my world and western values. Give this power to another state to harbor their actions and it easily breaks down.

We have no speech categories that enable massive expansion into those categories on demarcated left and right areas.

The increase of no speech is a system.

Likewise we have zones of no protest that are geographical expansion zones. like conquests of an empire.

In the 60s the antiwar movement was in campuses.

I believe the system of expansion of no protest zones IS FOR WHAT IS COMING. Same for no speech categories.

No speech categories. Hate is climate racism or other nonsense. Climate gets rolled in. Make the category while we are upset. Make the solution something we run to like the promise of a vaccine to make safe. Like the promise of a qr code for business reopening. We are being gamed.

Like the smart city for unsafe city streets. Like CBDC for printing money into system collapse.

No Protest zones will become all square feet.

No topic zones will become all they want to accomplish.

It is not popular to point out what many do not want to see.

I am confident that a real examination of this means preservation of expression of dissent is vital.

What we will need our voices for will be opposition to a control unifying all of us rainbow, left right religious and atheists alike. Those who see first are disliked.

This a game they play. You have to see their moves in it.

Our countermoves our check mate has always been to unite.

Those algorithms that divide us are nonaccidental.

It evil that moves.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

