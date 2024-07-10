Please take note of the national Call for Safe Technology in the US.

They analyze bills and have assembled data on the harms of 5G. When you think ‘we are hooped’. You forget about the incredible resilience of mankind.

There are a million David’s moving and pushing in such a selfless way right now.

Love you dear readers. Put a zing in your step. It is the best way to…

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

Share

Leave a comment