“Ensuring access to safe and quality-assured medicines at affordable prices while guarding their appropriate use demands a systems approach for sustainable results. USAID, through its partners, has been working on the front lines to strengthen pharmaceutical systems in low- and middle-income countries for decades. Over the years, these efforts have led to the development of innovative approaches and tools, and a substantive body of evidence for effective strategies. MTaPS builds on the successes of the USAID-funded Systems for Improved Access to Pharmaceuticals and Services (SIAPS) program (2011-2018), which globally cemented the pharmaceutical systems strengthening (PSS) approach and its pivotal role in health systems strengthening.

MTaPS is implemented by a consortium, blending experience from prior USAID-funded PSS initiatives with updated and local expertise to effectively and sustainably help countries develop stronger pharmaceutical systems.

The MTaPS Consortium

The MTaPS Consortium, led by Management Sciences for Health (MSH), comprises core, global expert, and capacity resource partners. The program approach embeds training of capacity resource partners to strengthen local expertise in countries and ensure that improvements are sustainable.

“Global Health Security Agenda Mini-guides

Published : July 21, 2020

The USAID MTaPS Program is implementing Global Health Security Agenda activities in 11 countries in the areas of antimicrobial stewardship, infection prevention and control, and multi-sectoral coordination to contain the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance. The following technical documents or mini-guides provide concise stepwise guidance and checklists for field MTaPS technical staff to use when implementing these activities in countries. The mini-guides facilitate standardization of MTaPS’ approach across countries while also enabling cross-country learning and capturing of best practices as they emerge. The current versions may be revised in the future based on implementation experiences and lessons learnt. The mini-guides are also available for use by other in-country stakeholders as needed.

Templates:

