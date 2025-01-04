Another Global Health Org: The Medicines, Technologies, and Pharmaceutical Services (MTaPS) Program. What is that?
“Ensuring access to safe and quality-assured medicines at affordable prices while guarding their appropriate use demands a systems approach for sustainable results. USAID, through its partners, has been working on the front lines to strengthen pharmaceutical systems in low- and middle-income countries for decades. Over the years, these efforts have led to the development of innovative approaches and tools, and a substantive body of evidence for effective strategies. MTaPS builds on the successes of the USAID-funded Systems for Improved Access to Pharmaceuticals and Services (SIAPS) program (2011-2018), which globally cemented the pharmaceutical systems strengthening (PSS) approach and its pivotal role in health systems strengthening.
MTaPS is implemented by a consortium, blending experience from prior USAID-funded PSS initiatives with updated and local expertise to effectively and sustainably help countries develop stronger pharmaceutical systems.
The MTaPS Consortium, led by Management Sciences for Health (MSH), comprises core, global expert, and capacity resource partners. The program approach embeds training of capacity resource partners to strengthen local expertise in countries and ensure that improvements are sustainable.
“Global Health Security Agenda Mini-guides
Published : July 21, 2020
The USAID MTaPS Program is implementing Global Health Security Agenda activities in 11 countries in the areas of antimicrobial stewardship, infection prevention and control, and multi-sectoral coordination to contain the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance. The following technical documents or mini-guides provide concise stepwise guidance and checklists for field MTaPS technical staff to use when implementing these activities in countries. The mini-guides facilitate standardization of MTaPS’ approach across countries while also enabling cross-country learning and capturing of best practices as they emerge. The current versions may be revised in the future based on implementation experiences and lessons learnt. The mini-guides are also available for use by other in-country stakeholders as needed.
A technical guide to implementing a continuous quality improvement approach to strengthen infection prevention and control programs at health facilities in MTaPS Program countries
A technical guide to strengthening the multisectoral coordination body to address antimicrobial resistance in MTaPS Program countries
A technical guide to IPC facility program assessment and development of IPC improvement plans
A technical guide to implementing facility-level antimicrobial stewardship programs in MTaPS Program Countries
A technical guide to implementing facility-level COVID-19 infection prevention and control activities in MTaPS program countries
A technical guide to learning and capacity development to address antimicrobial resistance in MTaPS countries
A technical guide to implementing the World Health Organization’s AWaRe antibiotic classification in MTaPS Program countries
Templates:
Preparation tool: AWaRe Classification in MTaPS countries (English version)
Preparation tool: AWaRe Classification in MTaPS countries (French version)
If you are African and want to know the reports relevant to you: they can be located Here:
They are moving at speed aren’t they. it is not just the WHO to be concerned about when it comes to moving out the world wide pharma agenda. There is also this.
When all the big organsations are captured the small ones follow the program because they assume it must be the right thing to do if all the big boys are doing it.
This global takeover has been long in the planning and implementation and except for the little wrinkle of social media it would have happened rather quietly with very little evidence of any dissent.
What would be nice to see is that any of the NON-CIA hackers out there on the dark web and elsewhere were to take an interest in world affairs and stick it to the governments out there. It would be so simple these days as they have so many skeletons to expose and so many critical scams afoot that could be compromised digitally.
I remember reading decades ago in High School about some prankster sending a letter to every bishop, cardinal and such high church official with the simple message
"All is discovered! Flee at once!"
and dozens were said to have fled. A little like the entertainer exodus after Diddy was arrested.
Imagine if the Anonymous or similar antiestablishmentarians were to send out spoofed messages purportedly from Reuters, Associated Press and the other syndicated narrative generators. Simple messages like "Potentially dangerous DNA found in mRNA products!" or "All recent studies show jabs were Neither SAFE Nor Effective!" and having just a few of the media outlets repeat it to their viewers and readers. This would get people talking and the media houses cannot say they were simply repeating the Reuters news feed with no critical judgement which is what they have been doing for a decade or more. They dare not request clarification because they cannot have plausible deniability if they are in contact with the WEF controllers and they have been told to repeat all the drivel. This could be done globally and could even be made to sound like it is not such a bad thing by including a mistake that makes it sound possible to be propaganda and including links to good papers.
The power of the people exists to disrupt the systems of the oppressors but very little has been done. Random ransomware attacks on hospitals but no data of the vaccinated vs non-vaccinated life expectancy by age for sale on the dark web yet.
Lisa, I starting to slowly go through the article about MTAPS and the associated links. From what I see, it smells of a UN, W.H.O., and WEF private/public stakeholders document. It literally contains similar verbiage and confusing, open-ended statements. I honestly think these are people who are going full steam ahead on the Pact of the Future and the Global Digital Compact. There is truly some interesting overlap. These people desire what they envision as social and health equity. It will come through illness of others and a huge wealth transfer from Western countries.
I have also been wondering about King Charles' involvement with the decline of countries that are or were under the rule of the Monarch. I am also wondering about Canada being a sovereign nation. I know that Canada as a whole, as well as many cities and towns are corporations. What I am thinking is there are few coincidences. There are some weird games that are being played.
On a side note, Boston University has a profile on the WEF website. It also has faculty that contribute with articles.