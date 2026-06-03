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Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
1h

Keep up the great work Lisa…

To everyone….

I am diversifying because our days on Substack are winding down…

https://substack.com/@soberchristiangentlemanpodcast/note/c-270232487?r=31s3eo

https://substack.com/@soberchristiangentlemanpodcast/note/c-270230846?r=31s3eo

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Dee's avatar
Dee
3h

I think the message is that humanity should progress beyond the state of programmed helplessness and stop looking for a Superman to "save the day". Each human has to learn how to take back power they so freely gave away in return for a Babylonian money spell and learn how to wield it which will diminish the notion of money as the gateway to express life on this planet. Given the selection of Marxist Carnage as PM to push through the net zero, digital financial enslavement grid, I am grateful that the America First policies are putting put holes in that rules based, energy harvesting blueprint. In the meantime, let's hope more humans wake up and get more involved in producing benefits in their lives and less time producing tik tok or X tweets.

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