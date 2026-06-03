No cbdc under Trump? Ya. Because it goes live 2030. See Lau's post.

What do you think is Epstein happening in our run by pedos world?

I'm actually astonishedjust how gross it all is. I gave expert testimony on the pedophile emancipation movement.

You can watch it here.

https://rumble.com/v6x1fw0-lisa-miron-jun-21-2025-kitchener-ontario.html

I'm not sure I get at all the scale of that evil trafficking.

But do we have countries or do we have an architectural illusion of having countries.

Do we have countries or structured systems for elite vampires to suck us dry. SO it's not merely that our political heroes are imo total fakes. It'sthat the whole system is fake. And it runs on the blood of women and children slavery.

So how do we move children and use them

The modern trafficking system and diplomatic immunity is an interesting read. Pretty much I insist you spend time in Agent's stack.

What happens when you put this all together. Our countries etc are criminal cartel that shape our energy and investment. Monetary and otherwise.

Our laws exempt the most serious criminals. Our taxes like USAID fund it.

That above stack is modern day sex slavery through diplomatic immunity. slavery. Why do they want us fighting about shit that these satanic cult assholes probably did in the past? So we don't look at what they do now.

Fight about?

Black white. Slavery is happening on a scale that eludes our comprehensive to children. Now.

first nations vs Christians. Who do you think infiltrated the church to I'm guessing do the things they still do now to children of every race now.

The real picton farm story is much larger than you know. I'm waiting on a source to blow that up.

We are dealing with at scale multigenerational satanic families.

we are watching a baal worship cartel cult in power. Convince me otherwise.

I am in God’s jurisdiction. What other one now is there.

Borders are mete biometric check points while trafficking cartels blood pimp children.

I was told by a source at the UN that they all doadrenechromre. I'm sure that is an exaggeration. The implication is it's rampant.

Why. She asked me do you know why Lisa.

How the fuck would I know what these deviants do or why. But I said no. Because I like this person and appreciated the information.

The thought of harming a child REVOLTS ME.

The answer.

On. Afenechrome, taken from torturing a child possibly killing it - it’s a drug without a hangover.

Oh.

Two.

It allows them to speak to demons.

Get it.

They get advice from demons.

You see. Do you see??? This world isriun on the blood of children!!!!

In one of my past positions I sent reports into the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children

One report had me fall to the ground. Children in cages in a house Vancouver.

Our system runs on the blood of women and children and true Satanists have infiltrated our institutions and religions.

This report to the knesset will floor you.

We are constantly yanked around in a political theater.

Pure theater.

This is the brass tax.

Society has failed to protect its women and children. Want to a tally change the world. That's the whole equation.

And it's biblical. So you may not get this at all. But I lay my petition for justice before God and request the justice he can provide.

Genesis 9 4

. 4 But you shall not eat flesh with its life, that is, its blood. 5 Surely for your lifeblood I will demand a reckoning; from the hand of every beast I will require it, and from the hand of man. From the hand of every man’s brother I will require the life of man.

Deuternomy 12 23

Only be sure that thou eat not the blood; for the blood is the life, and thou mayest not eat the life with the flesh.

Amos 5

26 But ye have borne the tabernacle of your Moloch and Chiun your images, the star of your god, which ye made to yourselves.

Chiun (also spelled Kiyun) is an ancient astral deity associated with the planet Saturn , mentioned in the Bible

Image from medium.

Saturn. Satan

The Lord of the Rings.

In Egyptian mythology Isis is considered Saturn’s eldest daughter:

“I am Isis, Queen of this country. I was instructed by Mercury. No one can destroy the laws which I have established. I am the eldest daughter of Saturn, most ancient of the Gods”

ISis. Modern terrorist organization. Attacks Christians. But belongs to the cult. Not moslems.

“Ancient Hebrews represented Saturn with the six pointed star, which later became the Star of David (it also had many other esoteric meanings). The symbol is still found on Israel’s flag.”

“Many esoteric researchers affirm that the name Is-Ra-El is the combination of the names of ancient pagan deities Isis, Ra and El.”

El is Saturn.

Who knows.

Bible does.

MOLOCH Is mentioned in prophets and Genesis.

As in a prohibition to give your seed ( projeny to Molech

“Moloch, a Canaanite deity associated in biblical sources with the practice of child sacrifice. The name derives from combining the consonants of the Hebrew melech (“king”) with the vowels of boshet (“shame”), the latter often being used in the Old Testament as a variant name for the popular god Baal (“Lord”).”

The Bible old testament and new is a rant against Satanists. No wonder they make you think it's a story and worthless. They say religion caused wars. Like voters in any country right now cause anything?? Next op is countries can't exist because they caused unconscionable wars. Who is doing that? The cult.

They will starve us and say we can't have personal property. But who does the starving.

(* see food chains reaction game.)

We are in a theater production to keep us busy while the currency is demonic.

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