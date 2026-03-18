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Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
1h

Guillotines as art. How lovely. Evil!

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Barry's avatar
Barry
15m

Ya... I see the guillotines ... or maybe those are paintings of gelatine trees. Ya, that's the ticket, 5-year olds who painted most of these were trying to pronounce "gelatine". Have you seen the recent rise of gelatine art featured in most of the art museums of countries that hold membership in the United Nations. That is really messed up, typical UN, that's their plan ... death by gelatine...? Now, I could think of less obvious ways to kill people off other then drowning them in gelatine. But this is a sure indicator of what is coming.. To think, it all started with a bad man telling kids to get out of the Jello tree, and he wasn't even Jewish, but we know he had a Jewish lawyer...

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