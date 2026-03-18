wow. A third fake AI bibi movie hit Netanyahu's Twitter account.

Still not showing

Benjamin Netanyahu.

If he's dead, does Israel get elections?

Anyone know?

Are there constitutional issues?

Maybe Jeff pedo Epstein is getting face fixed to be bibi as we speak.

Are Christians in the US leaving Maga in droves? Yes apparently.

Are the real Trump controllers saying weird as all fudge stuff about Trump.

Ya

Why should you research the Noahide laws?

Get in the box or it's antisemitism. Can you decide Not to support Israel.

Who wants escalation . Apparently Newt Gingrich.

He was ridiculed to no end.

In the war game escalation to ww3 people liked the idea?

Even Jehova Witnesses are warning about the Noahide Laws. Who's going to tell the hudderites.

I see Jewish people and Christians exposing Noahide laws. Will atheists and Muslims and Sikhs? Theocracy as a second class citizen? With the by the sword death penalty.

Anyone see Gaza lately.

If you search guillotine and Israel, you will a large artistic obsession with art installations featuring guillotines.

What a coincidence.

Weird eh.

Another search you can run and GET ENDLESS results? SEVERED HEAD ART ISRAEL.

Creepy as all fudge.

Don't gas light the noahide laws. As Henry Makow said - us government endorsement of gentile genocide.

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