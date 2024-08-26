Day 8

The Texas Medical Mafia: Part 1

Heads are spinning in Texas following the indictment of general surgeon Dr. Eithan Haim, a recent graduate of Baylor College of Medicine who - with astounding bravery - exposed Texas Children’s Hospital for continuing to perform gender reassignment procedures on children despite assuring Attorney General Ken Paxton and the general public that it wasn’t. Days later, a second, equally courageous, whistleblower stepped up - nurse Vanessa Sivadge witnessed Texas Children’s transgender clinic fraudulently billing Medicaid, miscoding illegal care as something legal in order to receive payment. SB14, a law passed a year ago, prohibits physicians in Texas from providing gender-affirming care to minors. Texas Children’s Hospital apparently found ways around this…