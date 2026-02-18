The broken cross. The peace symbol. He announces his bill c-9 purpose.

Why do 100s of churches burn in silence in Canada. On the liberal luciferian party's watch? 463 burned in Canada between 2016 to 2023 alone. This was their answer of officialparty question in Parliament.

It is the same everywhere. But solidifies in our hearts who they fear.

We have evil in our mist.

Bill c-9 is capital punishment. It is a death cult's culmination of a 6k year war on God. You are deceived. Demons will always tell you there is no hell as they take you there.

In Joshua 8, Joshua's army defeated the Cananites of “Ai”. We now see the full revenge of those cananaanites.

-through the infiltration of demon worship and child trafficking into our government and religions.

By becoming “us” they invert good into evil. We are at such a time where the price of truth is death.

These are the things that you shall do: Speak the truth to one another; render in your gates judgments that are true and make for peace;

Sanctify them in the truth; your word is truth.

But above all, my brothers, do not swear, either by heaven or by earth or by any other oath, but let your “yes” be yes and your “no” be no, so that you may not fall under condemnation.

How much damage has the oath done? Swearing the blank check, priced in the the blood, and the soul.

Teach me your way, O Lord, that I may walk in your truth; unite my heart to fear your name.

We are losing in bill c-9 our lives in exchange for the Word. In revelation God reveals the Word of God indistinguishable from Jesus.

Revelation 19

His name is also called The Word of God. 14 And the armies which are in heaven, clothed in fine linen, white and clean, were following Him on white horses. 15 And from His mouth comes a sharp sword, so that with it He may strike down the nations, and He will [c]rule them with a rod of iron; and He treads the wine press of the wrath of the rage of God, the Almighty. 16 And He has on His garment and on His thigh a name written, “KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS.”

It is interesting to bear witness in these times -a sword from his mouth is the Word of God.

The bills that come for not just any book. Acts, Deuteronomy, Leviticus, Romans.

So millions of books exist. One is squared and feared.

Ask yourself when the interpretations of God's word became more valuable than God's word?

And the interpretators awarded themselves god status.

That which evil fears was already decided. They have named it plain for you to see.

All are brought in this time to see or reject truth.

Mark 11:24

24 For this reason I say to you, all things for which you pray and ask, believe that you have received them, and they will be granted to you.

It is because prayer is powerful that they wish you not to do it.

Who follows me includes the watchers. So it is all who read who's souls I pray for. And I do so with belief my prayer is true.

For, when one person turns from evil the angels cry in delight.

Let there be singing in heaven for your soul's repentance. Imagine all your evil not being the bar from reaching heaven but in turning from it, the reason for creating a chorus in heaven.

Luke 15

10 In the same way, I tell you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents.”

If you told me in 2019 I would be reading the Bible to relate it to the political scene in Canada and worldwide and writing it down to share with others because (INSERT endlrss reasons) I might not have believed you.

Or that dudes hiding as women in leadership everywhere were cues to who are in the cult?

Ya. Well anyways here we are.

