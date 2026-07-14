Androgyn Agenda is a Religion. We are participants in a mystic religion that must complete a total transing and a mass extermination
The Hidden Pride Religion Exposed.
Part One
Power does not care about the life experience of children.
Power assumes the gender wars because we are mass participants in a religion that power fawns after.
We are being fitted for our roles into the religion of the androgyns. Find put your role in the video above.
this religion wants our dutiful silence.
Silence paves the way for enforcement.
Love it, Lisa. Here is How Why See It transvestigating Justine Castreaux, who would be a member of the Farnese bloodline ruling family:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywVoQARDplw
There aren’t any nuclear weapons! No one has ever split the atom. Its all about fear control.