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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
11h

Love it, Lisa. Here is How Why See It transvestigating Justine Castreaux, who would be a member of the Farnese bloodline ruling family:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywVoQARDplw

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:Stuart-james.
10h

There aren’t any nuclear weapons! No one has ever split the atom. Its all about fear control.

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