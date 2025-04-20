Very military don't you think.

When you want to be a chef and you get the opportunity to be with a real chef, usually you are so excited and happy.

I never understood the hating of women by people who want to be women.

Does it seem… off.

like bad eggs?

Oh right, no eggs.

Bad analogy. Sorry.

Does it seem off…like rotten climate alarmist claims over the past 3 decades?

Do you think the guys wanting to be gals would like, love gals? I mean that's the more natural sentiment.

Ok. That hate part of the movement seems very very CIA to me. it doesn't stack up. Most psychoes try to blend in, get their prey and not get caught.

then there's the death to terf and all those protests where big huge angry hairy muscular gym going martial arts ass kicking women act totally violent and nuts.

that reeks of an op. Who can figure out the right FOI for revealing this?

First. They think they will get away with it.

why.

because there's an arrangement that they would get away with it.

a legit psycho acting violent and or writing or chanting death threats would not get a pass from cops.

It's an op.

second. Like I said. You're a new painter and get to meet a master painter. And want to be like them. Well I think you do like them and are a bit nicer.

Third.

The lgb were very happy celebratory sort before the military unit of trans came.

So let's call this destruction unit of the trans- MILITARY OR CIA OR mossad, mi6, SOME UN, THE WHO OR NGO PAID military contractor. Its his job to do tik tok videos and come off as a half baked pedophile terf murdering menace. To shut the women up. To scare them. To inflame, distort society. To get rid of our bearings. And even to just make us not want to think about it, engage or to make us avoid the possibility of danger.

I'm right. Among the t plus there are paid military. They are there to teach the movement to be violent. Like other paid actors teach democrats to blow up Teslas, key cars, and go to jail.

Its a subversion of society to get us to a point. To move us forward in their agenda grid.

What to do. Expose it. Whistle blowers.. oh geez. There i go again. Blow- sorry.

It's an op running every where. Notice the trade Unionists don't mind. The ones trying to pass probably don't show up at these rallies. They just go about their lives.

(I've met trans a few times. None were mad. One was happy, generous, giving, considerate. I worked with him on a movie shoot. I don't know which way he was going. But I loved his person, not his gender fixation. The second was a Friend of a Friend. He was sad. He seemed very sad. He didn't war and go on about pronouns. He was a big guy in a pink silk dress. And honestly he looked lonely, sad and burdened. The third was a woman transitioning to man. She was going bald. She was a total mess. Short like me, still had boobs. She looked scared to go into the men's bathroom. Lots of big burly guys. I gestured for her to come in the girls bathroom. I thought she was going to cry and hug me. She stuck to me like a wounded bird. All I saw were her wounds. Her trauma. I didn't see gender. I saw so much need. Frankly I saw abuse too. I felt motherly towards them. Even protective. Not of the movement, but if those people. Then the huge trans woman at our church. She sat beside me at a Breakfast. I wondered. Did she want to know Jesus? Or was there another reason to be there. I didn't see one person be rude to her. I had no read on her. I didn't feel motherly. Everyone was kind to her. At some point I expect she will end up liking church if she doesn't already. Who knows her journey. But there were no rainbows on our church. And no one did anything other than show kindness. )

So where do the angry violent death threat trans come in? They are military. Because like I said, in a previous post. Power is directing this.

How come men box women in the Olympics. All ops.

To tell us to stand down, If we see and realize women ARE BEING REPLACED, then we stay silent and give power more ccover.thevop is for women to associate speaking up with danger, I'm guessing.

It's beyond plausible that hate and death threats is the new lgb.

Notice the Trade Unionists were there.

Paid to do their shift. With the military unit or cia or whatever angry pants. I mean angry skirts. And then I assumel the virtue signallers, pack animal types.

Well. Serious times we're in

***

Wait until one of militarize guys decides to identify as a TERF WOMAN. Why not? Frogs, cars, puppies. a nice big huge gym going type identifies as a terf.

Then they can go at it.

Military trans vs Terf trans.

Mano a mano

Sorry.

No really someone has to identify as terf. It would be like that mirror reflection that goes on forever in the mirror maze.

What are you doing here. (Bathroom)

What are You doing here.

I belong here.

No you don't. I'm not going to the bathroom with you!

Aren't you trans like me.

No. How dare you! I'm a terf.

No you're not.

I am.

you're not.

I am. I'm a terf.

In fact I'm so much of a terf I won't go to the bathroom WITH MYSELF.

I'm going to exclude myself.

Also you can't come in here.”

It would be an excellent Monte python skit. (i do have moods where I think of how ridiculous and corrupt and unjust our society is becoming. I'm quite sorry, but this is a coping mechanism, to imagine a play or skit)

Trans military and trans Terf.

Oh and the trades unionist coming in and out on their Soros shifts.

Is this the Tesla rally?

No the military anti terf rally.

I'm looking for the just end oil. did I miss it? Where the glue?

Over there. Hey where's the anti populist rally

The don't you dare vote right? That's tomorrow.

We have the end jail for violent criminals rally or the don't deport the murdering rapists rally option starting at 2.

Didn't I see you at the BLM rallies?

You look good dressed as a woman. Thanks.

What's up next week?

Oh well there's pretend you want a vaccine line up rally or the Tesla option rally or the please USAID spend our tax dollars rally.

That is basically our world right now.

Share

Leave a comment